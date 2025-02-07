Best Kinetic weapons in Destiny 2

Whether you’re preparing to tackle new content on Contest mode or simply looking to upgrade your arsenal, a reliable weapon in the Kinetic slot is a must. The best options can vary, depending on your build, but there are a few guns that you can’t go wrong with.

Here are some of the best guns in Destiny 2 to use in your Kinetic slot for PvE, including primary, special, and Exotic weapons.

10 best PvE Kinetic weapons in Destiny 2

Multimach CCX

Orbs of Power never hurt. Image via Bungie

Starting off with primary weapons, Multimach CCX is a decent and accessible submachine gun. It’s available from Iron Banner and can roll Attrition Orbs with Kinetic Tremors, making you an Orb printer while dealing respectable damage.

Imminence

For those who raid. Image via Bungie

There are a few good raid submachine guns, too. Previously, the Submission from Vow of the Disciple was one of the best, but Imminence takes it to the next level with the Demolitionist and Chaos Reshaped perks. It’s a Strand submachine gun, so it deals less base damage, but Chaos Reshaped easily makes up for that.

Midnight Coup

It’s just perfect. Image via Bungie

If you’re looking for a Kinetic hand cannon to use as a primary weapon, Midnight Coup is an excellent choice. You can get it from Onslaught with perk combinations like Firefly and Kinetic Tremors or Firefly and One for All.

Alternatively, a trusted ol’ Fatebringer is also a solid option. The Adept/Timelost version guarantees Explosive Payload and Firefly, which is perfect for almost any activity in the game.

The Supremacy

What’s reloading? Image via Bungie

A reliable sniper can come in handy when you must quickly deal damage at range. The Supremacy from Last Wish is a Rapid-Fire Frame that can roll Rewind Rounds and Kinetic Tremors/Fourth Time’s the Charm, so you can never stop firing.

Other good snipers include Succession from Deep Stone Crypt or Onslaught and Praedyth’s Revenge from Vault of Glass. Reprised Praedyth’s Revenge can roll Rewind Rounds and Precision Instrument, making it a good damage option as long as you can land crits.

Tinasha’s Mastery (or anything with Chill Clip)

Feel the chills. Image via Bungie

Chill Clip is a strong perk that freezes anything that’s not a boss in just a couple of shots. Slow and freeze effects also allow you to stun Overload and Unstoppable champions, respectively. One of the best weapons that can roll Chill Clip is Tinasha’s Mastery rocket sidearm from Iron Banner. Pair it with Air Trigger or Deconstruct, and you won’t have to worry about ammo.

Don’t worry if Iron Banner isn’t around. Other solid options with Chill Clip include the Riptide fusion rifle from Crucible, the Critical Anomaly sniper from Salvation’s Edge, and the Liturgy grenade launcher from Revenant activities.

The Call

Strand Indebted Kindness. Image via Bungie

Another great rocket-assisted sidearm is The Call from The Pale Heart. With Lead from Gold and One for All, you can clear enemies and not worry about ammo, allowing you to even run a double special weapon loadout if you’re using reserve mods on your chest piece.

Lost Signal

Everywhere I go, I see Lost Signal. Image via Bungie

Area-denial grenade launchers are perfect for clearing adds, and Lost Signal is the best (and only) option for the Kinetic slot. Auto-loading Holster and Demolitionist combo allows you to quickly cover the area in Stasis burns and get some grenade energy in return.

Witherhoard

Never gets old. Image via Bungie

There are several great Exotics that you should have in your back pocket, just in case. Witherhoard is a prime Kinetic Exotic that deals damage over time. The Catalyst reloads the weapon after a short period of time when holstered, allowing you to squeeze it in your DPS rotations.

Outbreak Perfected

There’s only one directive—kill. Image via Bungie

Exotic primary weapons often depend on the build you’re running, but Outbreak Perfected is always a good choice if you need an all-around solid Kinetic primary. The base version is already strong, but Rewind Rounds makes it even better.

Izanagi’s Burden

Requires a bit of practice. Image via Bungie

Similarly to Witherhoard, you can fit Izanagi’s Burden in your DPS rotations for additional burst damage from the Honed Edge perk. To make the most out of this weapon, you need the Catalyst and also learn the animation canceling trick.

Hold the reload button to consume your mag and get Honed Edge x4. Fire the weapon and immediately hold the reload button. This loads the next mag straight into the Honed Edge x4 without needing to do an additional reload.

