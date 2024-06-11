Lost Signal god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

In the Echo Episode of Destiny 2, we got a new archetype of a Special grenade launcher and the first weapon to be in this category, Lost Signal.

Lost Signal is a Stasis Area Denial Frame Special grenade launcher. This archetype launches a set of projectiles that light up the ground for a brief period of time, similar to Witherhoard. This is the first weapon of its kind, and here are our picks for its god roll for both PvE and PvP.

Lost Signal god roll in Destiny 2

The archetype lives up to its name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lost Signal PvE god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Perk one: Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster Perk two: One for All or Reverberation

One for All or Reverberation Masterwork: Velocity or Handling

Lost Signal PvP god roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Perk one: Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster Perk two: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Masterwork: Velocity or Handling

The Area Denial Frame is great for PvE as it allows you to clear out red-bar enemies fairly quickly. It can roll Auto-Loading Holster in the third column, which is always great on any Special weapon. You can then pair it with something like One for All or the new Reverberation perk that increases detonation size as you get final blows with the weapon. This also works well with its Origin perk, Radiolaria Transposer, which causes targets to explode.

An Area Denial Frame grenade launcher in PvP is certainly an interesting choice. Although it’s hard to tell this early if it’s worth choosing over other Special weapons like a fusion rifle, it lives up to its name, allowing you to block certain chokepoints and deal some damage to players stuck in the flames.

The PvP roll is mostly the same as the PvE, aiming to max out Velocity and Handling with the Barrel and Magazine. For perks, there are a few options. Just like for PvE, you can go with the Auto-Loading Holster in the third column but there’s also Quickdraw to pull the weapon out incredibly fast.

The fourth column is fairly lackluster for PvP as almost every perk requires you to get a kill with the weapon. Since it’s more of a utility grenade launcher, you won’t be consistently getting kills with it. You can go for Vorpal Weapon to better deny areas from Guardians with their Super active or something like High Ground to get an occasional damage boost, although it’s very situational in Destiny 2.

How to get Lost Signal in Destiny 2

Later, you can unlock specific weapon focusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main source for Lost Signals is the Echo Engrams that you can earn in the Episode: Echo by completing seasonal activities and leveling up the season pass. Head to Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. to decode these engrams.

Lost Signal is a craftable weapon, so once you get enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can head to the Enclave and shape the roll you want.

