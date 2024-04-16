Destiny 2 players who missed Midnight Coup post-sunsetting have a chance of obtaining this hand cannon with a new look, new perks, and new god rolls.

Midnight Coup returned as part of the BRAVE Arsenal with the Into the Light update. Guardians first unlock it as reward from one of Arcite 99-40’s quests, letting them Attune to this weapon after completion. The hand cannon is back with a new perk pool, including some recent options and amazing perk combos that fit into the sandbox post-Into the Light.

Here are our god rolls for Midnight Coup, both in PvE and PvP, so you know the best perks and combinations to look for.

Midnight Coup PvE and PvE god rolls in Destiny 2

Midnight Coup PvE god roll and best perks

Barrel: Smallbore, Corkscrew Rifling, or Arrowhead Brake

Smallbore, Corkscrew Rifling, or Arrowhead Brake Mag: Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, Flared Magwell, or Accurized Rounds

Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, Flared Magwell, or Accurized Rounds Third column: Explosive Payload or Firefly (Honorable mentions: Enlightened Action, Outlaw)

Explosive Payload or Firefly (Honorable mentions: Enlightened Action, Outlaw) Fourth column: Kinetic Tremors, One For All, or Frenzy (Honorable mention: Desperate Measures)

Completing the Midnight Coup’s associated Arcite quest grants you a strong, curated roll (Smallbore/Accurized Rounds/Outlaw/Kinetic Tremors). That’s good enough to keep, but, of course, settling for that feels like not enjoying this hand cannon’s full potential when it has a god roll.

Explosive Payload is a tried-and-true perk in most if not all weapons that roll it, and Midnight Coup has it in a privileged position. While other hand cannons have it on the fourth column, this one has it on the third, opening up an array of options. You can combine it with an additional damage perk for even more firepower, which brings a few options for its PvE god roll.

Don’t fret if you don’t have Explosive Payload, though: There are a few substitutes for it, with Firefly adding some crowd control or either Enlightened Action and Outlaw to improve its reload. Firefly on the third column also lets you pair it with other damage perks, potentially making it better than the other hand cannons that roll this perk. The competition doesn’t have access to perks that boost damage that much in tandem with Firefly.

The original Midnight Coup’s charm is almost unbeatable, but we’ll take the stacked perk pool over fashion. Image via Bungie

For the fourth column, on the other hand, you also have a few options, most of them geared to PvE. Midnight Coup isn’t the first hand cannon to roll with Kinetic Tremors, but this perk can absolutely work well, especially if you have a good second perk to go along with it. This is why it spearheads our Midnight Coup PvE god roll, but it’s not a must-have.

Tremors is hardly the only good choice, though. One For All, Desperate Measures, and Frenzy are all excellent options for bigger damage numbers, and despite preferring Desperate Measures, I recommend One For All due to its easier activation. Even Shoot to Loot is practical and can work in some scenarios, but I find it hard to give up any perk for it (even though I regret it every time I have to run into danger to grab ammo).

The parts don’t matter all that much thanks to Midnight Coup’s generous stat distribution, though we recommend aiming for barrels that grant bonuses without downsides. We went with Tactical Mag for the mag, but like the barrel, anything without a downside also works. You could even get away with Extended Mag and Enlightened Action.

Midnight Coup PvP god roll and best perks

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Honorable mention: Arrowhead Brake)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (Honorable mention: Arrowhead Brake) Mag: Accurized Rounds or Tactical Mag

Accurized Rounds or Tactical Mag Third column: Explosive Payload or Moving Target

Explosive Payload or Moving Target Fourth column: Opening Shot, Rampage, or Zen Moment

Midnight Coup’s PvP god roll is simpler than its PvE counterpart. We’re aiming for range or handling in the parts, hence the established Hammer-Forged and Accurized combo. Explosive Payload doubles as a PvP perk due to the added flinch, but Moving Target also provides some invaluable benefits to aim assist. The choice here is up to the player and to whatever drops they get.

The fourth column also has three perks fighting for the top spots in our Midnight Coup PvP god roll. Opening Shot helps ensure you land the first shot in a fight, which can come in handy when engaging and even defending yourself. Zen Moment, on the other hand, helps you land your shots by minimizing flinch and recoil. Rampage is the third in the running, and that’s mostly because it’ll make your time-to-kill a lot more forgiving, though you need to land a kill first and follow up quickly. Personally, I’d go with Zen Moment, but the choice hinges on your playstyle and even your game mode, since Rampage lets you stack it up more quickly.

How to get Midnight Coup in Destiny 2?

Midnight Coup is available as a random drop from Onslaught, though players can attune to this weapon once they’ve completed its corresponding quest with Arcite 99-40. Attunement vastly increases your chances of getting that weapon to drop, which is handy if you want to target-farm it.

You can also spend 10 Trophies of Bravery for a shot at a BRAVE weapon by the chest close to Lord Shaxx in the Hall of Champions, which can provide you with other sources of gear.

