Imminence god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Final Shape brought with it a wide range of new weapons in Destiny 2 across several archetypes. One such weapon is Imminence, a 900 RPM lightweight frame Strand SMG that packs a punch with some unique perk combinations.

Imminence’s Origin Trait, Collective Action, grants Imminence a massive boost to handling and range when near a fireteam member or ally. This makes Imminence a bit of a PvP powerhouse despite its archetype, and with a few all-round solid PvE perks, this SMG is one you won’t want to skip.

Here’s our god roll and best perks for Imminence in Destiny 2.

What is the god roll for Imminence in Destiny 2?

A new Strand SMG is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Imminence PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Arrowhead Brake Magazine Tactical Mag Trait One Perpetual Motion Trait Two Chaos Reshaped Origin Trait Collective Purpose

Imminence PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Accurized Rounds Trait One Dynamic Sway Reduction Trait Two Desperate Measures

Kill Clip Origin Trait Collective Action

This is one of few weapons from the collection that makes the most of Chaos Reshaped, the Salvation’s Edge-specific perk that works similarly to Frenzy. After seven seconds of combat, you’ll gain a damage boost, with a further seven seconds granting a larger boost plus health on kills.

We’re pairing it with Perpetual Motion as you’ll want to be on the move with this SMG. While moving you’ll receive a stability, handling, and reload speed buff. Other decent picks include Demolitionist or Pugilist for those wielding grenade or melee builds.

In PvP we’re maxing out range and focusing on stability with Dynamic Sway Reduction, pairing this with Desperate Measures for a damage boost when using abilities or after landing a kill. Kill Clip is also a solid pick, but I’m personally not the biggest fan of KC on a 900 RPM Lightweight SMG.

How to get Imminence in Destiny 2

Time to raid. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bungie

In case you missed it before, Imminence is part of the loot pool for The Final Shape raid Salvation’s Edge. This weapon drops from the first (Substratum), second (Herald of Finality), and fourth (Verity) encounters.

You can obtain red-bordered Deepsight versions of Imminence or use your Harmonizers to unlock the weapon’s crafting pattern, after which you can make your own version of the weapon at The Enclave. Once you level the weapon up, you can then pick and choose from the available perks and even use enhanced versions of each trait.

