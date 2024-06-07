It’s time to take the fight to the Witness’ doorstep. The Salvation’s Edge raid pits guardians against their deadliest opponent yet, and Destiny 2 players are hoping its loot will live up to the high stakes of this challenge.

Salvation’s Edge may not be the end of The Final Shape‘s campaign, but it will continue vital plot points from several missions in the story. This is also the first time players can use Prismatic in a race to World First, and mastering the new subclass may give an edge to a fireteam.

Raids are usually a highlight of every expansion, and the race to be the first fireteam in the world to take down the final boss has become a flagship event in Destiny 2. Salvation’s Edge has a special taste to it, however: It’s an integral part of the narrative that’s the culmination of 10 years of storytelling.

Here is the Salvation’s Edge loot table in Destiny 2, which will list all drops per encounter. We’ll update this article throughout the raid race.

Salvation’s Edge loot table: All encounter drops in Destiny 2

Don’t look up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Bungie would normally make all raid triumphs visible, the developer has changed its procedure for Salvation’s Edge. Because of this, it’s hard to confirm the number of encounters until a fireteam clears the raid. We’ll update the Salvation’s Edge loot table after the first encounter has been cleared.

All Salvation’s Edge weapons in Destiny 2

Salvation’s Edge has a few weapons up for grabs. Taking a look at the Collections tab, we can hazard a guess about the new weapons based on their matching theme, curated rolls, and the fact that they roll Adept variants without being tied to ritual activities. Here are the weapons that likely drop from Salvation’s Edge in Destiny 2:

Nullify (Pulse rifle, Solar, Heavy Burst Frame)

Non-Denouement (Bow, Arc, Precision Frame)

Critical Anomaly (Sniper, Stasis, Aggressive Frame, 72rpm)

Forthcoming Deviance (Glaive, Void, Rapid-Fire Frame)

Summum Bonnum (Sword, Arc, Wave Frame)

In addition to the Legendary drops, players can also score the Euphony Exotic, which has its unique traits:

Euphony (Exotic, linear fusion rifle, Strand) Unwound (Intrinsic): Dealing sustained damage with this weapon spawn Threadlings at your target. Spindle (Trait): Threadling damage increases this weapon’s damage.



This possible combination may make room to incorporate Threadlings in damage rotations depending on their buff, which helps Strand users and Prismatic Warlocks in particular.

The Salvation’s Edge raid isn’t the final point of Destiny 2 or even the end of The Final Shape‘s main storyline. There’s still one mission after the raid’s release, which is the source of the upcoming Exotic class items for Prismatic subclasses, which blend perks from existing Exotic armor pieces.

