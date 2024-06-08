How to complete Excision in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

This is it, Destiny 2‘s Light and Darkness saga grand finale. The Excision mission will be your final battle against the big bad, The Witness. Your time spent completing The Final Shape campaign has given you a clue on how to beat it—now you must follow through.

Here’s how to complete the 12-player Excision mission in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

SPOILERS! In case it wasn’t obvious, this mission contains major spoilers for The Final Shape campaign and the Salvation’s Edge raid. You cannot begin this mission until you complete the campaign and the Wild Card Exotic quest. You’ve been warned!

Completing the Excision mission in Destiny 2, explained

A final battle of epic proportions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After Team Parabellum brought down The Witness in the Salvation’s Edge raid, our biggest adversary was left exposed and had nowhere else to run. Now is the time to strike and finish The Witness once and for all. After a truly epic Avengers: Endgame-like cutscene featuring the entirety of the forces of Light, you’ll be thrown into a 12-player matchmade activity called Excision.

Once you spawn in, you’ll breach the Monolith ahead of you, defeating an array of enemies of The Witness while capturing four plates. Once you’ve defeated the Cornerstone bosses and stood on the plates, proceed to The Witness itself.

The Witness itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final fight begins with two more Cornerstone bosses which must be killed before Light begins to bleed out of crevasses in the ground. Head to these crevasses and collect the Light they dispel, then return the Light to the statue back by the entrance.

During this time, The Witness will throw everything at you, from blasts of Dark energy to hundreds of enemies. Strike them all down while grabbing the Light.

Destroy as many statues as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered 16 Light as a group, you’ll be teleported within Darkness to the same statue room as you saw in the main campaign mission. Alongside your 11 guardians, grab a sword and begin smashing away at the statues. Once you hit 100 percent, you’ll be teleported back to the main room: You’re now strong enough to damage The Witness directly.

Grab the Weapons of Light buff by walking through Saint-14’s bubble, then jump onto the platform and attack the circular plates on The Witness’ chest. Once the plates are destroyed, her chest opens, revealing her “heart”—take aim and fire everything you’ve got.

Give it everything you’ve got. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be careful here: The Witness will bring her arm down and blast a portion of the platform occasionally with Darkness. If you get hit by this, you will die and need to wait a moment to respawn. Continue to deal damage until The Witness slams the platform with her fist, ending the DPS stage. If you fail to reach the final stand, you’ll have to repeat the Cornerstone and Light gathering process, then destroy more statues with the sword.

Once you reach the final stand, your Ghost will fly down in front of you and demand you channel the Light through it and fire it at The Witness. Press your Super key when prompted, and you’ll charge up a devastating beam of Light. Direct this at The Witness and keep the beam pointed at the boss. With all 12 players firing the beam, The Witness will be destroyed in a matter of seconds, completing the mission.

Your final weapon, a beam of devastating light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be sure to stick around after the mission for a narrative cutscene you won’t want to miss! If you want to repeat the showdown, head to the Pale Heart in the Destinations screen and scroll across to the far right. The icon for Excision will be next to the Salvation’s Raid icon.

