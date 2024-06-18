Destiny 2 Ergo Sum catalyst: How to get and what it does

Ergo Sum received a catalyst just after the release of The Final Shape, bringing another trick to Destiny 2’s first special ammo sword. Though Ergo Sum borrows its perks from other Exotics, the catalyst touches on this weapon’s origin trait.

Ergo Sum is available after completing the Destined Heroes Exotic quest, which offers more parts of Prismatic and wraps up a good chunk of The Final Shape’s post-campaign missions. This weapon is also known for using Special ammo, and players can farm rolls for it in one of the three Overthrow zones in the Pale Heart after completing the quest.

Being farmable is a great help for Ergo Sum. It rolls random frames and Exotic perks from different weapons, so it may take some time until you can get a specific roll. If you’re lucky, however, you can also drop an Exotic class item from one of the Pale Heart chests, provided you’ve completed the Dual Destiny mission.

Here’s how you can get the Ergo Sum catalyst in Destiny 2 and a quick explanation of what it does so you can decide if it’s worth the challenge.

What does the Ergo Sum catalyst do in Destiny 2?

Gotta say hi to the Witness again, but this time, it’s even angrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ergo Sum catalyst grants ammo to that weapon when dealing damage with a Transcendent grenade, according to light.gg. This effect touches on Ergo Sum’s intrinsic trait (common to every copy of the weapon) instead of enhancing specific effects from other Exotics.

Ergo Sum’s Transcendent Duelist trait makes this weapon collect less ammo, but this sword gives you more Transcendence energy. It also deals more damage while Transcendent and kills extend the mode even further.

The Ergo Sum catalyst plays on that synergy with the Prismatic subclass’ unique feature. Since it gives you more energy, you can use the catalyst’s effect to activate Transcendence and give you more ammo, while also extending Transcendence further. It sounds like a decent effect in theory, but it’s likely not worth taking on the huge challenge required to get it.

How to get the Ergo Sum catalyst in Destiny 2

The Ergo Sum catalyst is available from completing the Excision mission on Grandmaster difficulty, according to the in-game Collections tab. Trying to start Grandmaster Excision also shows the Ergo Sum catalyst as a reward.

At first glance, the catalyst’s effect doesn’t feel strong enough to justify taking on such a colossal challenge to earn it. Grandmaster-difficulty activities are bound to be tricky enough in their own right, but Excision might be even worse. This is the game’s first 12-player activity, and the Witness was already quite a wall for teams who attempted the Salvation’s Edge day one raid race.

