The Witness as seen in the Excision mission, with multiple arms surrounding it akin to a Hindu deity.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s latest campaign finale is getting a grueling but rewarding difficulty

Uh-oh.
Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 02:48 pm

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape finale is one of the franchise’s biggest moments, and players will have the chance to relive it with a bigger challenge. Excision is getting a Grandmaster version next week, Bungie confirmed today, with more difficulty and more rewards.

Grandmaster Excision “[is] going to be very very hard, but the reward for completing it will be totally worth it,” Bungie said in a blog post today. The challenge is available for anyone who’s completed the base version of the campaign starting on June 18.

The Witness
Time to take on the Witness again. Image via Bungie

Excision is the ending of The Final Shape‘s storyline, which also puts closure on the Light and Dark saga that’s been ongoing since the original Destiny. The activity is the final showdown against the Witness, following the Salvation’s Edge raid.

Since it echoes the raid, the mission uses mechanics similar to its standoff against the Witness in the fifth (and final) encounter. Salvation’s Edge had the longest raid race so far, narrowly beating out Last Wish. It took around 19 hours for the first squad to complete the raid, with hours between the first and the second completion.

Grandmaster Excision’s rewards are still unclear. Given Grandmaster activities generally reward Exotics and upgrade materials, but it’s fairly safe to assume anyone who triumphs over the Witness is coming out at least a few Ascendant Shards richer. Exotic class items could be a likely reward, and even Salvation’s Edge raid weapons could be on the horizon.

A Grandmaster version of Excision is bound to prove difficult, especially given it’s a 12-player activity and brings enough strong combatants to keep them busy. Though Grandmaster-difficulty activities generally aren’t matchmade, it’s unclear how the game will treat it due to Excision’s larger player count. Players may not have to wait that long to figure it out, however, since the Grandmaster difficulty launches on June 18.

Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.
