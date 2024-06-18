Destiny 2: The Final Shape bumped PlayStation player count by 86 percent—with little drop-off thus far

Destiny 2: The Final Shape may go down as the best expansion in the game’s history if it keeps up its current momentum of both player investment and sentiment.

Recommended Videos

On PlayStation, Destiny 2 saw a player increase of a whopping 86 percent at The Final Shape’s launch, according to a report by TrueTrophies. That’s a whole lot of players heading into orbit, but what may be even more impressive is that they’ve stayed engaged thus far.

Keep playing, Guardians. Image via Bungie

The Final Shape launched on June 4, and a bump in players for a big DLC is nothing new. But what’s more impressive is that the following week only saw a 0.45 percent drop-off in players, which is a “rare” feat, according to the report.

“Most games—including longer games and live-service titles—typically lose a substantial chunk of their new active player base in that second week,” the report said.

As a comparison, Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion in 2023 had a 4.76 percent drop-off in players after a 26.04 percent boost in players, just to show how massive of a hit The Final Shape has been.

To compare these numbers to another platform, Destiny 2’s player count on Steam increased from just over 135,000 to almost 315,000 in one day due to the launch but has also seen a pretty steady decrease since then.

The PlayStation-specific success will be great news for Sony, which purchased Destiny-maker Bungie in 2022 for $3.6 billion. But in general, players seem to be having a great time with The Final Shape.

And if they’re not playing it, they’re watching Destiny 2 on Twitch. The game is likely headed toward its best viewership month of all time on the streaming site, buffed in large part by the Salvation’s Edge world first raid race on June 7.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy