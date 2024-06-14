Forgot password
Thee Guardians armed with The Final Shape weapons stay within the Pale Heart.
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2 headed for best Twitch viewership month ever thanks to The Final Shape DLC

It's been a big comeback so far for the looter-shooter.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 10:43 am

Destiny 2 is riding a high right now. Gamers are enjoying playing The Final Shape, the ending to the Light and Darkness saga, but they’re watching a whole lot of it on Twitch, too.

In the first two weeks of June, Destiny 2 has become the sixth most-watched category on Twitch, according to a new report by StreamsCharts. It sits behind perennial powerhouses like Just Chatting, GTA V, League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike, meaning it’s in great company.

June 2024 Twitch viewership from June 1 to 13
D2 is in good company this June. Image via StreamsCharts

In total, Destiny 2 has received 17.7 million hours watched on Twitch so far this month for a drastic 291 percent increase in watch time on over 14,000 channels at its peak, which is a 664 percent increase.

“This month of June has been the most-watched period for Destiny 2 on Twitch in well over a year and is on track to become the most-watched month for the game ever,” the report said.

An influx in viewership for a new expansion is nothing new, but Destiny 2 has also seen a lot of success thanks to Twitch drops and the massively popular Salvation’s Edge world first raid race last Friday, June 7, which lasted well into the morning of June 8.

When it comes to individual channels, Aztecross has streamed for 109 hours and clocked in 2.84 million hours watched, while Datto is behind him with 2.29 million hours watched over 98 hours in the first two weeks.

Even Twitch Rivals benefitted from the Destiny 2 hype as it was the seventh most-watched channel in the category overall over just 15 hours streamed during the raid race.

Destiny 2’s new seasonal episode, Echoes, began earlier this week and will take place over the next several months, so the excitement should continue even after an inevitable drop-off once the initial hype period dies down.

