The Call god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The rocket sidearm arrived in a big way in Destiny 2, and with The Final Shape, you’ll be able to pick up a new edition of the weapon with some of the best perk combinations possible for the weapon archetype.

The Call is a Strand rocket sidearm with seemingly endless combinations that work brilliantly together or when used in combination with other Exotic gear or subclass Aspects. Here’s our pick for the god roll for The Call, plus how to get one yourself, in Destiny 2.

SPOILERS! This weapon can only be obtained if you have purchased The Final Shape expansion.

What is The Call god roll in Destiny 2?

A must-have weapon in your arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Call PvE god roll

Type Perk(s) Barrel Volatile Launch Magazine High-Explosive Ordinance Perk One Subsistence

Beacon Rounds Perk Two Hatchling

One For All Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice

The Call PvP god roll

Type Perk(s) Barrel Hard Launch Magazine High-Velocity Rounds Perk One Strategist

Demolitionist Perk Two Vorpal Weapon

Golden Tricorn Origin Trait Dealer’s Choice

I’ve listed a couple of god roll possibilities, but in all honesty, the number of rolls available for The Call is so high just about every combination can work. My first roll was Subsistence and Hatchling and it is an absolute beast—the Threadling kills even count for Subsistence, so I rarely have to reload it!

Vorpal Weapon, when combined with Titan’s Hazardous Propulsion, makes this a legitimate damage dealer against Champions and bosses. Strategist in the first column enables builds centered around dodging, rift-making, or barrier. Beacon Rounds extend the range of the rocket greatly. Stats For All and One For All combine well together, especially with a larger blast radius. Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie are here for your grenade-spamming guardians—the list goes on and on. It’s a brilliant weapon, definitely one of Destiny 2‘s best in The Final Shape.

For PvP, it’s a little less enticing of a pick given the changes to Special ammo economy and the fact that most perks provide a benefit after landing a kill—coming after you’ve used all the ammo. We’ve gone for a Demolitionist Vorpal combination to help deal with guardians in their Supers, but Strategist for more class ability spam and Golden Tricorn to combo with your melee and grenade kills also works a treat.

How to get The Call sidearm in Destiny 2

Use Pale Heart Engrams at Ghost’s Focused Decoding to get your hands on a random roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can acquire The Call by completing activities and quests in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. From Overthrow chests to clearing Lost Sectors and The Final Shape campaign, there are many ways to first acquire the weapon. Once you’ve found it, you can use Pale Heart Engrams at Ghost in the Lost City to focus on a random roll of The Call.

The weapon can also be crafted once you claim five Deepsight patterns, after which you can craft a copy with enhanced versions of the perks at The Enclave.

