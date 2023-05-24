The Supremacy god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 may be focused primarily on uncovering ancient treasures in the depths of Titan’s methane seas, but a more familiar location has also been refurbished with new prizes to plunder. The Last Wish raid, first introduced in the Forsaken expansion, has had its loot updated with new perk pools and the ability to craft the many weapons found within its walls.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this perk pool upgrade is The Supremacy. Despite being a popular Rapid-Fire sniper rifle in the era it was released, it has long since been surpassed by far more favorable options within that category such as the IKELOS sniper rifle and Praedyth’s Revenge. Yet with a whole host of new perks at its disposal, The Supremacy’s return to the top of the food chain seems likely.

Not only is it more alluring as a craftable weapon, capable of being forged with enhanced perks, but The Supremacy can also roll with an as-of-yet-unseen perk combination: Rewind Rounds and Fourth Time’s The Charm. Rapid-Fire sniper rifles have always flourished as boss DPS weapons when an easy-to-hit crit spot is available, and these two perks have been integral to that success, even when they appear individually on such a weapon. With both of them combined, the damage uptime during a boss DPS phase is practically unmatched.

Even if it’s for general PvE purposes or its niche potential in the Crucible, The Supremacy in its refurbished form is a weapon worth taking down Riven for once again.

The Supremacy PvE god roll in Destiny 2

While this is something of a dark horse roll in the face of very potent damage-buffing options such as Bait And Switch, as well as Focused Fury, being in the pool, there is some real potential here. Both Rewind Rounds and Fourth Time’s The Charm work in tandem with effortless synergy to make certain you won’t have any downtime during a DPS phase. Fourth Time’s The Charm’s free ammo refills on successive critical hits mean that Rewind Rounds will consistently provide the maximum possible bonus as you reach the end of the magazine and get another refill from reserves.

If you do want to go for something more traditional, though, Rewind Rounds is still a great complementary option alongside Bait And Switch, Focused Fury, or Vorpal Weapon. Bait And Switch takes a little bit of time to get going, as you’ll need to deal damage with all three of your weapons to set it up, but the 35 percent damage boost is a worthwhile reason to jump through those hoops. You won’t have the same impressive ammo economy that Fourth Time’s The Charm provides, but you can make up for that with your short-term damage output. This is an ideal setup if you’re taking The Supremacy into boss fights with short damage windows.

Snipers have been struggling in more traditional PvE encounters for a while now, so it’s recommended to avoid building The Supremacy around its prospective usage against large groups of smaller enemies. But if you’re determined to do so, look toward perks such as Lead From Gold and Kinetic Tremors to provide some more neutral game-focused bonuses.

The Supremacy PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Snapshot Sights

Snapshot Sights Second perk: Opening Shot

Rapid-Fire Frame sniper rifles aren’t an often sought-after choice when it comes to what people pick out for PvP, but the nimble handling can be beneficial to players with confident marksman skills. Despite The Supremacy’s main focus being on PvE with its perk pool list, the classic combination of Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot is here to satisfy anyone’s PvP needs too.

While Extended Mag is essential for the PvE god roll, High-Caliber Rounds is similarly impactful when it comes to a PvP build for the weapon. Flinch and flinch resistance is a crucial component of the Crucible now, so picking out a choice of magazine that can enhance the amount of flinch you deal to an opponent has the potential to get you out of sticky situations where you only hit a body shot.

There isn’t a lot of room to experiment with more unique perk combinations here, though. The Supremacy’s perk pool doesn’t bring much to the table that can have any tangible impact in a PvP environment.

