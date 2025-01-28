Destiny 2 reissues Vault of Glass loot, so you can finally craft that 5/5 Fatebringer

The Vault of Glass is one of the oldest raids in the franchise, both in Destiny and Destiny 2, but the beloved weapons are finally getting a loot refresh next week. New perks aren’t the only draw, though: the reissued weapons will be craftable and have a new origin trait.

Fatebringer is inarguably the most anticipated of the bunch. Thanks to good stats and excellent perks, this hand cannon remains a top-tier pick even almost four years after its release—a near-miracle for Destiny 2. With crafting coming into play, guardians can finally snag a perfect Fatebringer to change as they see fit.

As if a new Fatebringer wasn’t enough, that origin trait can be quite powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch.tv/Bungie

The next version of Fatebringer (and all VoG Legendary weapons) will boast the Timelost Magazine origin trait, as showcased in today’s Heresy Act One stream. “Final blows with this weapon grant bonus Super energy,” its in-game description reads. “When your Super expires, this weapon’s magazine size is doubled for a long duration and reloads from reserves.” As usual, though, Bungie is extremely vague with its numbers, so there’s no telling exactly how much it can do.

Though it’s the gold standard, getting Fatebringer and dipping out of the Vault of Glass may be impossible considering the raid’s arsenal and how much the sandbox has changed since. Hezen Vengeance (Solar Aggressive Frame rocket launcher) may surface with meta options such as Envious Arsenal, Envious Assassin, or Reconstruction paired with Bait and Switch and other damage-boosting perks.

Might be best to get a refresher on the Gorgons’ Maze. Image via Bungie

Likewise, Corrective Measure (Void machine gun), Vision of Confluence (Solar scout rifle), and Found Verdict (Arc shotgun) reached the sequel long before subclass verbs existed. Now, they can get important elemental synergies or a better perk pool. Praedyth’s Revenge (Kinetic sniper rifle) can resurface as an alternative to the nearly ubiquitous Supremacy sniper rifle from the Last Wish raid, assuming it has access to enhanced Kinetic Tremors.

Timelost versions of VoG weapons will maintain some of their value: Not only do they have more than one perk per column, but they can also carve out an advantage with Adept mods. Since crafting doesn’t allow players to switch at will between perks, these weapons are more versatile, even if far harder to get.

VoG launched in Destiny 2 in 2021, making it one of the oldest raids in the current roster and the last one to launch without crafting, adopted in The Witch Queen. All of its post-sunsetting predecessors had a loot refresh with craftable weapons: Deep Stone Crypt in late 2022, Last Wish in mid-2023, and Garden of Salvation with last year’s Episode Revenant.

All raids will have craftable weapons when Heresy launches next Tuesday, Feb. 4. Until then, save your Spoils of Conquest and Deepsight Harmonizers—or even spend a few Bento Tokens on more raid resources.

