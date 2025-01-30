All Exotic weapons and armor coming to Destiny 2 in Episode Heresy

New Destiny 2 Episode Heresy is right around the corner, and Bungie revealed multiple things coming our way, concluding new powerful Exotics. As always, these Exotics have unique playstyles and will greatly increase our strength in fighting our enemies.

Here’s everything we know so far about upcoming Exotic weapons and armor in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy.

All Exotic weapons coming to Destiny 2 in Episode Heresy

Barrow-Dyad

This weapon has a mind of its own. Image via Bungie

This ridiculously looking (in a good way) weapon is an upcoming Strand submachine gun. It comes with a perk, Panic Response, that charges blight as you deal damage. When you’re not firing, blight depletes to refill your mag, but if you reload, it converts the accumulated blight into Blighted Seekers that fire when you pull the trigger to deal damage and bounce between targets.

Another perk, Taken Divergence, generates a large amount of blight if you hit three separate targets. This perk also has an intriguing description: “This weapon resonates with your choices.” This is likely one of the secrets we’ll learn more about throughout the Episode.

The developer confirmed this isn’t a weapon of Sorrow, like the Thorn, Osteo Striga, Nechrocasm, and Touch of Malice. This means Barrow-Dyad won’t work with Necrotic Grips. However, Bungie hinted that this weapon may be a “fossilized precursor” to a weapon of Sorrow.

This is the Exotic weapon you’ll earn during the Episode, and Bungie didn’t say anything else, apart from that the weapon has a lot of surprises.

Lodestar

It’s time to shine. Image by Bungie

Lodestar is an Arc primary trace rifle, making it the first of its kind. Hip-firing this weapon works just like with any trace in Destiny 2, but aiming down sights slows down the firing rate, turning it more into a scout or a pulse rifle. ADS also makes any Arc-debuffed target you defeat explode in a blinding explosion.

The Starlight Beam perk states the weapon fires a low-intensity Arc beam with enhanced stability and accuracy. The Arc Alignment perk aligns the battery’s coils by dealing Arc damage from any source. When the bar is full, you can use a special reload to allow Starlight Beam to apply Jolt.

This is the Exotic weapon you’ll get through the season pass, just like the Alethonym and Red Death Reforged.

All Exotic armor coming to Destiny 2 in Episode Heresy

Still, plenty of things to have fun with. Image via Bungie

Unfortunately, there’s no Exotic armor coming to Destiny 2 in Heresy. Bungie confirmed that it focused on delivering new Aspects, introducing a new Arc verb, Bolt Charge, and reworking older Exotics to make them more viable in the current sandbox.

There should still be plenty of ways to buildcraft, though, as we’re getting significantly more new tools compared to Revenant. Reworks of older Exotics, like the Citan’s Ramparts, means you can dust them off and pair them with new Aspects and weapons.

