All Destiny 2 Season of the Deep challenges: Season 21

Season of the Deep, the 21st season of Destiny 2‘s multi-year lifespan, officially surfaced and released on May 23, 2023. As with any new season, a new seasonal pass has been released, complete with a set of weekly challenges that can help you earn levels in no time.

In the Season of the Deep, players travel to Saturn’s moon of Titan while investigating a distress call. There, players can complete the new six-player Salvage activity by collecting materials and gear that will permit them to go diving into the sea. During these Deep Dives, players can recover valuable Golden Age technology and earn greater rewards the further they dive, like seasonal chest keys and gear.

Like previous seasons, players will be able to access new seasonal quests to complete each week but can complete these quests at any time of the season. Most of these seasonal challenges will involve progressing the seasonal plot, completing the seasonal activities, and completing other activities across the system.

All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of the Deep

All week one Season of the Deep challenges

There are 10 weekly challenges to complete from week one of Season of the Deep.

Challenge Challenge Objectives Challenge Rewards Into the Depths I Complete the week one “Into the Depths” mission. Challenger XP+ Front Line Salvager I Complete three Salvage or Deep Dive activities using an Arc or Strand subclass, and defeat 50 Fallen anywhere. Challenger XP+ Successful Salvager Successfully complete five jobs in Salvage activities. Challenger XP+ The One That Didn’t Get Away Catch 50 Fish at Fish Pond, and complete two public events anywhere. Challenger XP+ EDZ Activities In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Spark Defender Score 50 points in Rift, earning bonus progress for igniting the Rift. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Standard Issue Defeat targets in Gambit with Primary ammo, earning bonus progress for defeating Guardians or by using auto rifles, hand cannons, or scout rifles. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust The Fallen Fall Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes, earning bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Calibrate Close Range Calibrate sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords, earning bonus progress by defeating Guardians. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

Complete all 76 Season of the Deep challenges by the end of the season to earn a Large Bright Dust Pile. New challenges will unlock each week, but challenges from previous weeks can be progressed and completed at any time during the season.

