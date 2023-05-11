Destiny 2’s season 21 ritual weapon is a familiar Tex Mechanica Legendary

There are less than two weeks to go until Season of the Deep, but Destiny 2 players already know the upcoming season’s ritual weapon courtesy of today’s This Week at Bungie blog post—and it certainly rings a bell.

The season 21 ritual scout rifle, Last Rite, will be another Tex Mechanica Legendary, and it uses a familiar model and archetype. Guardians are looking at another Aggressive Frame (120rpm) scout rifle, similar to Spire of the Watcher’s Long Arm. Last Rite comes with a caveat, though: it’s a Kinetic weapon, bringing it more in line with most Tex Mechanica weapons.

Being a ritual weapon, Last Rite will potentially have access to some great combinations across both PvE and PvP. Kinetic Tremors might be on the menu since this weapon will use the Kinetic slot. This helps set it apart from The Long Arm, its Legendary sibling, which broke ground by being the first Legendary scout in its archetype.

Last Rite stands a bit apart from its sibling due to its Kinetic damage type and slot, which opens up different weapon pairings. It’s also a ritual weapon, which means it will have a double suite of predetermined perks on columns three and four. More importantly, though, this weapon is available without the need for an additional paywall—unlike Long Arm, which required players to shell out 2,000 Silver (roughly $20) for access to the Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

Tex Mechanica has been an established manufacturer in Destiny 2, lending its cowboy overtones to popular Exotics such as Dead Man’s Tale, The Last Word, and The Huckleberry. The release of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon last December also marked the arrival of more Legendary-rarity Tex Mechanica guns, and the pool is only getting bigger with the new weapon.

Players can obtain Last Rite by reaching level 16 with any of the three ritual vendors: Commander Zavala (Vanguard), Lord Shaxx (Crucible), and the Drifter (Gambit) once Season of the Deep lands on May 23.

