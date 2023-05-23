Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep launch delayed due to unknown issue

Destiny 2 is facing more issues today with its stability and uptime on the cusp of the release of Season of the Deep, adding to the growing examples of recent extended server downtime that the title has suffered from.

While maintenance had been expected to conclude at 12pm CT on May 23 with Season of the Deep’s expected launch time, the team at Bungie has run into an unknown issue that has forced the developer to extend the server downtime further. They weren’t able to give an exact timeline on when Destiny 2 will come back online but said updates will be released “within the hour” of the initial confirmation of the issue.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Update 7.1.0



Downtime has been extended. Another update on this issue will be provided within 1 hour. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 23, 2023

Season of the Deep was slated to be one of the more smooth launches in recent memory due to a slew of new backend updates that Bungie hoped would mean a better game experience going forward. This could be seen in the extended downtime period Season of the Deep received prior to launch in comparison to previous seasons, but the issue with the update has meant that downtime has extended beyond its planned conclusion.

These hiccups mean the release time for Season of the Deep today is now unknown. Avid Destiny 2 players who are hoping to stay updated on the status of Update 7.1.0 and the efforts toward addressing the issue should stay tuned to BungieHelp, where the devs plan to provide regular updates as the team behind the scenes gets the season into players’ hands.

Once it’s live, Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep will bring with it the return of Titan, new Taken-themed armaments, and even a fishing mini-game featured on three different destinations.

