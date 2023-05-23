Fishing is coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep

In keeping with Season of the Deep’s ocean-soaked aesthetic, Destiny 2 will be expanding its diverse activity offerings into a whole new, watery plane when the season launches later today.

Revealed at the end of today’s Season of the Deep launch trailer, players won’t just be taking on the Taken and Hive on a returned Titan—they’ll be taking on the Solar System’s burgeoning fish population as well. On The Farm, Nessus, and Savathun’s Throne World, fishing spots have been added to Destiny 2, allowing players to pull out a rod and fish for as-of-yet unknown rewards.

Pre-release previews meant that players were already anxiously awaiting much of what was previewed in the trailer: new Taken-themed weapons, underwater levels in Titan’s methane seas, and two new seasonal activities in the form of Salvage and Deep Dive. While Bungie said the seasonal formula that the community has come to expect—and often criticized—will be seeing changes in Season of the Deep, the amount of content shown off in the trailer is still equivalent to most Destiny 2 seasons.

The fishing, however, is an unexpected addition. With locations available on three different destinations, it appears to be a mini-game inclusion that could hold some real loot rewards worth pursuing. It’s difficult to imagine what they’ll be since Destiny 2 has never had something like this in the game before, but it will be a relaxing getaway hideout for players to have away from the usual loop of bombastic space magic-infused combat.

When it comes to the usual slate of seasonal activities, the trailer also revealed some key details about what might set them apart from what Destiny 2 usually puts on offer. Diving into Titan’s methane seas appears to bring with it some unique challenges, as traversal through the depths is slow and gradually cracks the visor of one focus Guardian in the trailer. What look to be air bubbles exist along the path, undoubtedly to provide extra time to traverse the dangerous zone, right up until the fireteam reaches their destination building and the dense water clears.

The trailer also gives us our first look at the armory of weapons that will come with Season of the Deep. The Taken aesthetic of the guns being offered is by far their most striking aspect, but it’s also notable that they appear to be refurbished Gambit weapons like Sole Survivor and Spare Rations. It makes sense, with Drifter getting involved in the narrative, but perhaps can also point to a greater refresh coming to Gambit itself this season as well. There’s a new Exotic auto rifle to look at here too, which has a unique charge shot that has area-of-effect and blinding capabilities.

There’s a lot for Destiny 2 players to look forward to when Season of the Deep launches later today on all platforms at 12pm CT.

