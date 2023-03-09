Destiny 2‘s Season of Defiance is bringing a new set of weapons that take inspiration from some old Season of the Lost weapons. They have more than just models in common, though: They were both involved in Awoken-themed seasons. Of course, Season of Defiance’s arsenal brings new tricks up its sleeve—including the new Perpetualis auto rifle.

Perpetualis takes the skin of its predecessor, the 360rpm Chrysura Melo, and morphs it into something better. Not only does this Strand-element 600rpm auto rifle shed its sibling’s archetype and gets a more comfortable one in its place, but Perpetualis also brings some new and unique perks, with the Strand element as the neon-green icing on the cake.

Perpetualis doesn’t have some of the flashiest perk combinations, and you won’t exactly see established traits in its pool. Staple perks such as Rampage and Outlaw give way to different alternatives, which add some variety despite potentially shedding some efficiency. This auto rifle makes up for its perk pool and bad recoil direction by offering great all-around stats, however, and it has just enough flavor that you may want to secure a god roll or two of it.

Here is our god roll for Perpetualis in Destiny 2.

Perpetualis PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Honorable mentions: Corkscrew Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore)

(Honorable mentions: Corkscrew Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore) Magazine: Appended Mag , Tactical Mag, or Flared Magwell.

, Tactical Mag, or Flared Magwell. First perk: Envious Assassin , Zen Moment, or Keep Away.

, Zen Moment, or Keep Away. Second perk: Hatchling, Target Lock, Golden Tricorn, or Demolitionist.

Perpetualis is a good all-around weapon thanks to its solid perk pool and 600rpm rate of fire, but its low recoil direction can definitely harm its case. Arrowhead Break is a must for it, since it pushes its base, unpredictable 53 to a more manageable 83 out of 100 (with the Counterbalance Stock mod bringing that to a precious 98).

Like the Lightfall and Season of Defiance weapons, Perpetualis comes with a bit of a shrunk-down perk pool, but it also brings some good options. Envious Assassin is one of the new kids on the block, offering an alternative to its older sibling, Ambitious Assassin. This perk can come in handy if you’re swapping weapons often, but if you’re using your primary and abilities for everything (which becomes less and less frequent as the difficulty goes up), you might not get as much mileage out of it.

If you’re looking to make Perpetualis more stable, going with Zen Moment on the third column can also help rein in its recoil, especially if you don’t have Arrowhead Brake. While Zen Moment may not always get some time in the sun in PvP, it’s not up against hard-hitting choices that can come in auto rifles, such as Outlaw, Triple Tap, or Perpetual Motion. This means Zen Moment rises up the ranks against the competition, and it’s not a bad choice to make Perpetualis extra stable.

Keep Away also emerges as a potentially good option. It’s easier to play within its area of activation on an auto rifle (compared to, for instance, the lower range on the Synchronic Roulette SMG), and the benefits it brings include some free range and reload speed.

For the fourth column, there are a few good options in a god roll. Hatchling has some excellent synergy with Strand builds, but other subclasses can also treat it akin to a miniature, mobile Dragonfly. If you’re using Strand, you may also get some good benefits out of Golden Tricorn, boosting your damage if you get a kill with Perpetualis and boosting it even more if you get a kill with an ability while that buff is active.

Target Lock boosts damage the longer you keep aiming at a target, so you’ll get more benefit out of it against sturdier enemies, like the ones in Neomuna or higher-end activities. Demolitionist, on the other hand, doesn’t directly boost damage, but it does give some valuable grenade energy. Choosing between them is a matter of personal preference and depends on the role you want that gun to play, though.

Perpetualis PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Killing Wind, Zen Moment, or Elemental Capacitor

Killing Wind, Zen Moment, or Elemental Capacitor Second perk: Golden Tricorn or Eye of the Storm

The Perpetualis PvP god roll opens up a few different options when it comes to perks. Arrowhead is arguably even more important in PvP than in PvE, and Accurized Rounds will give you a small bump in range to help you fight within Perpetualis’ range.

As far as perks, you can go with the established Killing Wind for even more range and some mobility after you get a kill. Zen Moment, on the other hand, makes it easier to land shots, which is always welcome in PvP. Elemental Capacitor can help give your weapon a stat bump (depending on what subclass you’re running), but odds are you’ll get more benefit out of the other two choices.

Perpetualis doesn’t have any outright PvP-focused perks in the fourth column other than Eye of the Storm, which can come in handy when you’re at a disadvantage. That said, if you’re looking to boost your damage, you can make do with Golden Tricorn, which is the best damage-boosting option for PvP.