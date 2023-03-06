Be ready to grind for this one when it's available.

A new suite of weapons in Destiny 2 means new god rolls to chase, and there are some really good ones in Lightfall.

This is a difficult god roll to chase down in Destiny 2, for a couple of reasons. Synchronic Roulette is only available in one activity on Neomuna, and that specific activity (Terminal Overload) is only available every few days.

What’s worse, however, is that Synchronic Roulette is not a craftable weapon. It does not drop with a red Deepsight border, so you cannot collect a blueprint for it. It must be acquired as a random drop, meaning acquiring the god roll takes getting lucky with multiple layers of RNG.

Knowing that there is a grind ahead of you, these are the rolls to look for when it comes to the god roll for the new Strand SMG in Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Synchronic Roulette PvE god roll

Arrowhead Brake (+7 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Envious Assassin

Hatchling

Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Reload Speed

Minor Spec

This SMG is wonderful as a primary weapon in Strand builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall, leaning heavily toward Threadling builds, especially thanks to the Hatchling perk.

Hatchling will spawn a Threadling at the location of a target that you’ve killed with precision final blows, rewarding accuracy and allowing you to farm low-level enemies if you kill them in rapid succession.

For an SMG, Synchronic Roulette has some poor handling and range, so Arrowhead Brake and Ricochet Rounds are pretty important for the first traits to hunt for.

Envious Assassin is an interesting perk because it will overflow the magazine when you get rapid kills with another weapon before switching back to the SMG. This is great for using a rocket to clear out a mob and then switching back to it to fire for an extended period with a larger mag, to capitalize on the homing micro-rockets from the Nanotech Tracer Rockets origin trait.

Destiny 2 Synchronic Roulette PvP god roll

Arrowhead Brake (+7 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Under Pressure

Kill Clip

Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Range

Backup Mag

For a Crucible build, it’s all about maintaining accuracy at range and dealing more damage to multiple enemies, so Under Pressure and Kill Clip are a solid trait combo to hunt for. But that should not come as news to any seasoned PvP player.

The damage fall-off for the weapon at range is pretty bad, so a Range Masterwork is the ultimate god roll for the SMG if you’re looking to use it in Crucible matches, although not a complete necessity like the other trees.

Synchronic Roulette needs to be paired with either a long-range option in the Energy slot like a pulse or scout rifle or a shotgun for players who really want to get up close and personal in the Crucible.