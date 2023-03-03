Here's your calendar so you know when the SMG is available.

The Lightfall city of Neomuna in Destiny 2 has a few secrets and some valuable opportunities to improve your rank with Nimbus or grab some rolls of its weapons. Terminal Overload, the city’s public activity, works as a tremendous source of gear and reputation, with the possibility of getting more rewards if you spend a Terminal Overload key.

Similarly to Altars of Sorrow, Terminal Overload will award one specific Neomuna weapon each day, with three weapons rotating every 24 hours. While the other Neomuna weapons are available from completing the campaign and as drops from Neomuna-related activities, these three guns only drop from Terminal Overload.

Completing Terminal Overload awards players with two chests. Players can open one of them for free as a reward for fighting off the Vex and the Shadow Legion, and it has a chance of awarding the weapon that’s on tap that day. The second chest requires a Terminal Overload Key, but it gives you more drops—including a higher chance of the daily weapon. Terminal Overload Keys drop randomly from activities in Neomuna, including patrols and public events, but Nimbus offers a daily bounty that guarantees a key.

The Terminal Overload zone will rotate at the daily reset (11am CT), so players can expect a different stage (and a different reward) each day. The SMG drops from Límíng Harbor, while the shotgun is a reward from Ahimsa Park and the LMG has a chance of being awarded after wrapping up Terminal Overload in Zephyr Concourse.

Here’s which weapon you’ll get if you complete Terminal Overload today.

Terminal Overload rotation for Neomuna in Destiny 2 today

Here is the Terminal Overload rotation for this week. The day of the week indicates the daily reset and marks the period between 11am CT that day and 11am CT the next day.

Friday: Zephyr Concourse (Circular Logic LMG)

Zephyr Concourse (Circular Logic LMG) Saturday: Ahimsa Park (Basso Ostinato Shotgun)

Ahimsa Park (Basso Ostinato Shotgun) Sunday: Límíng Harbor (Synchronic Roulette SMG)

Límíng Harbor (Synchronic Roulette SMG) Monday: Zephyr Concourse (LMG)

The Synchronic Roulette SMG brings a Strand element in its precision frame and 600rpm. It’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for the new Strand-aligned Hatchling perk, which creates a Threadling on precision kills. Kill Clip and Target Lock are also good options if you’re looking for more damage.

Basso Ostinato brings the Void in its barrel, with Destabilizing Rounds allowing players to make enemies Volatile after getting a kill. If you’re not looking for the extra flavor, Trench Barrel continues to be a great choice.

The Circular Logic Strand LMG rounds out the lineup and brings some good perk options to the mix, including Target Lock, Vorpal Weapon, Hatchling, and even Demolitionist if you’re looking to get your grenade back even more quickly. Envious Assassin pairs well with it and can potentially overflow its magazine.