How to get Strand Meditations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduced the guardians to the mysterious power of Strand. This cryptic subclass draws from unknown powers and allows its wielder to manipulate the fabric of reality. Strand users can create Threadlings, unravel enemies, and even use a grappling hook to get the jump on their enemies—provided they’ve unlocked all the subclass has to offer.

After the release of Stasis in Beyond Light, Bungie took some lessons from the first Darkness-based subclass and toned down the grinding a bit. Unlocking Stasis was notoriously bothersome, especially due to the sheer amount of tasks needed to upgrade the subclass and the time gate that players faced to obtain Fragments.

Strand is easier to unlock than Stasis, but it doesn’t mean you’ll have Strand at its full power when you’re done with the campaign. Guardians will have to unlock Fragments and engage with activities in Neomuna to gradually improve Strand. Thankfully for players, there’s plenty to do in the Lightfall post-campaign, with a litany of weapons and Exotics to chase—and that’s even before taking into account the activities that unlock after you’ve wrapped up the last fight or the Fragments that will be locked until the first clear of the Lightfall raid, Root of Nightmares.

Here’s what you need to know about Strand Meditations, including their use and the best ways to obtain them.

What are Strand Meditations in Lightfall?

Strand Meditations are the currency used to upgrade your Strand subclass, buying Aspects, Fragments, and grenades on the Pouka Pond in Neomuna. Unlike the Light-based subclasses, players can’t acquire those through Glimmer, so they’ll have to use Strand or participate in activities in Neomuna to upgrade their Strand subclass. Bringing Strand to the max will require players to spend that resource on improving the subclass.

Unlocking new grenades costs 50 Strand Meditations, while Aspects go for 150. Fragments—the most numerous upgrade—cost 200 Strand Meditations each, so players will have to do some grinding to upgrade their subclass to full, especially when using multiple characters.

How to get Strand Meditations in Lightfall

Strand Meditations drop from killing enemies with Strand abilities anywhere in the Solar System or by completing activities in Neomuna. Patrols are some of the easiest ways to gather Strand Meditations since players can get them done while wrapping up other activities.

The Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna is the best location to farm Strand Meditations quickly since it’s filled with enemies. Activities in the area also award more of the resource, making it a prime location for stocking up on Strand Meditations. Wrapping up the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty will also award you with this resource.