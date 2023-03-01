How to get Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, is finally here. While Lightfall brings a new set of campaign missions where players square off against Emperor Calus, there is much more content for players to grind after the main story questline is completed.

Terminal Overload Keys are a tool that players can earn by completing a bounty in Destiny 2 Lightfall. With this set of keys, players can unlock the second chest in the Terminal Overload event. Given that players are able to run the Terminal Overload event four times per day, it can be extremely beneficial to players to pick up this item for additional loot.

Obtaining the Terminal Overload Keys is a relatively simple task, but there are some requirements that players will need to meet. If you are looking to get extra loot on your Terminal Overload runs, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Before you can purchase the bounty to eventually obtain the Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2, players must first complete the expansion’s main questline. Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign has eight total main story quests and will take players approximately five to eight hours to complete depending on difficulty.

After completing the expansion’s campaign and reaching a higher light level, players can purchase the Terminal Overload Key Bounty. Like other bounties, this can be purchased for only 250 glimmer. The bounty requires players to run through the Terminal Overload event three times, with each individual run being marked off after opening the event’s chest.

Given that players can run through the Terminal Overload event four times per day, this bounty can be accomplished in one day. Once they have run through the event three times, players will receive the Terminal Overload Keys. This key can open up the second chest in the very same event once per day, giving players another major source of loot.