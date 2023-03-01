All Neomuna weapons and how to get them in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2’s massive suite of weapons grows every few months with seasonal updates, but nothing compares to the sheer amount that are added with DLC drops.
With each large-scale expansion, Bungie pushes the envelope by refreshing Guardian inventories with some new guns to use. In Lightfall, there are well over 50 weapons that were added to the game.
There are several pools from which weapons can be acquired, and one of those pools is Neomuna’s, the new destination set in a vibrant metropolis on Neptune. Neomuna has its own full set of weapons, including a few with the new element Strand, that can only be found there.
Here are all of the Neomuna destination weapons that can be found in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
Neomuna weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall
Synchronic Roulette
- Weapon type: Kinetic Submachine Gun
- How to get it: Terminal Overload (Liming Harbor)
Likely to be one of the early favorites for Kinetic weapons in Strand-centric builds, this SMG has a precision frame and is acquired through the Terminal Overload activity.
Round Robin
- Weapon type: Kinetic Hand Cannon
- How to get it: Found by exploring Neomuna, Nimbus engrams
This is going to be a favorite for many Strand builds, and also a possible entry for Crucible loadouts depending on what perks it rolls with.
Volta Bracket
- Weapon type: Kinetic Sniper Rifle
- How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams
Strand sniper rifle? Sign us up for some long-range neon green kills.
Phyllotactic Spiral
- Weapon type: Energy Pulse Rifle
- How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams
A slow-firing, high-impact Arc pulse that really needs a good roll to be worthwhile.
Basso Ostinato
- Weapon type: Energy Shotgun
- How to get it: Terminal Overload (Ahimsa Park)
This shotgun might be finding its way into Void builds depending on its rolls.
Iterative Loop
- Weapon type: Energy Fusion Rifle
- How to get it: From Zero quest, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams
A rapid-fire frame Arc fusion rifle that is given as a quest reward early on.
Circular Logic
- Weapon type: Machine Gun
- How to get it: Terminal Overload (Zephyr Concourse)
At Lightfall’s launch, this is one of the only Strand Power weapons, so it’s going to be a hot commodity.
Dimensional Hypotrochoid
- Weapon type: Heavy Grenade Launcher
- How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams
The first-ever Stasis wave-frame heavy GL is quite a bit of fun to use.