All Neomuna weapons and how to get them in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The new destination is full of gear.

Destiny 2’s massive suite of weapons grows every few months with seasonal updates, but nothing compares to the sheer amount that are added with DLC drops.

With each large-scale expansion, Bungie pushes the envelope by refreshing Guardian inventories with some new guns to use. In Lightfall, there are well over 50 weapons that were added to the game.

There are several pools from which weapons can be acquired, and one of those pools is Neomuna’s, the new destination set in a vibrant metropolis on Neptune. Neomuna has its own full set of weapons, including a few with the new element Strand, that can only be found there.

Here are all of the Neomuna destination weapons that can be found in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Neomuna weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Synchronic Roulette

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Submachine Gun

Kinetic Submachine Gun How to get it: Terminal Overload (Liming Harbor)

Likely to be one of the early favorites for Kinetic weapons in Strand-centric builds, this SMG has a precision frame and is acquired through the Terminal Overload activity.

Round Robin

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Hand Cannon

Kinetic Hand Cannon How to get it: Found by exploring Neomuna, Nimbus engrams

This is going to be a favorite for many Strand builds, and also a possible entry for Crucible loadouts depending on what perks it rolls with.

Volta Bracket

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Sniper Rifle

Kinetic Sniper Rifle How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams

Strand sniper rifle? Sign us up for some long-range neon green kills.

Phyllotactic Spiral

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Energy Pulse Rifle

Energy Pulse Rifle How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams

A slow-firing, high-impact Arc pulse that really needs a good roll to be worthwhile.

Basso Ostinato

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Energy Shotgun

Energy Shotgun How to get it: Terminal Overload (Ahimsa Park)

This shotgun might be finding its way into Void builds depending on its rolls.

Iterative Loop

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Energy Fusion Rifle

Energy Fusion Rifle How to get it: From Zero quest, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams

A rapid-fire frame Arc fusion rifle that is given as a quest reward early on.

Circular Logic

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun How to get it: Terminal Overload (Zephyr Concourse)

At Lightfall’s launch, this is one of the only Strand Power weapons, so it’s going to be a hot commodity.

Dimensional Hypotrochoid

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Heavy Grenade Launcher

Heavy Grenade Launcher How to get it: Lightfall campaign, Neomuna world drop, Nimbus engrams

The first-ever Stasis wave-frame heavy GL is quite a bit of fun to use.