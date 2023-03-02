How to complete Terminal Overload in Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 players are bound to spend plenty of time in the Neomuni activity of Terminal Overload. This enemy-ridden activity feels similar to Altars of Sorrow but with less deadly Hive magic and more neon lights depending on its stage.

Terminal Overload offers plenty of enemy density, being a somewhat good passive farm for Strand Meditations (since you can gather them while wrapping up patrols, killing high-value targets, and defeating enemies with Strand). You can also get rewards such as Neomuna weapons and world drops from completing this activity, with even more drops if you use a Terminal Overload key to unlock an extra chest.

Related: How to get Terminal Overload Keys in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Here’s what you need to know to complete this activity and gather some end-of-mission drops.

How to start Terminal Overload in Lightfall

Terminal Overload will take place in one of the three Neomuna zones each day. This mission is a public event, so all it takes is heading to the right zone, and any guardians who stumble upon it will also serve as teammates in your efforts. If you have reached enough reputation with Nimbus, you’ll also have access to a direct landing zone in Terminal Overload, which saves you some time.

How to complete Terminal Overload in Lightfall

Terminal Overload is a relatively simple activity, but if you’re early into Lightfall, the Power Level will likely be the main deterrent. With enemies being a higher level than you, odds are you’ll be getting hit hard by the Vex and Cabal in the area, at least until you’re a bit past the soft cap.

Terminal Overload has three stages with several minor objectives each. They are usually somewhat similar, and for the most part, they’re somewhat straightforward. You can start each stage by shooting three Resonant Splinters near a Crux of Darkness. Here’s what you need to do at each stage, based on the version of Ahimsa Park:

Stage one

Defeat Shadow Legion enemies until the bar reaches 100 percent.

Capture the Vex Array by standing on a Vex plate until you’ve seized it.

Use the Arc Craniums that drop from glowing enemies to destroy Oracles.

Defeat the Minotaur (use Arc Craniums if you’re struggling)

Defeat the stage boss

Stage two

Defeat Shadow Legion enemies until the bar reaches 100 percent.

Use the Arc Craniums that drop from glowing enemies to destroy Oracles.

Defeat the Minotaur (use Arc Craniums if you’re struggling)

Kill the Spotter Psions to end air strikes

Defeat the stage boss

Stage three

Defeat the Net Desecrator. Killing the Net Desecrator’s Exploited will create a pool of Darkness that gives the Shield Breaker buff, allowing you to take its shields down.

Defeat the Terminal Override boss, adjusting to its mechanics. It will have two immune phases, when players have to destroy objects around the area to destroy its shields.

Does Terminal Overload rotate? How the Terminal Overload rotation works

Terminal Overload seems to rotate to a different public area every day. With the release of Lightfall, the rotation started with Zephyr’s Concourse, followed by Ahimsa Park and Límíng Harbor. This location could continue to follow suit, much like how Empire Hunts and Ascendant Challenges follow a pattern.