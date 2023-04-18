Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion fell short of players’ expectations, but Bungie is addressing some of the most prevalent pain points in the highly anticipated midseason patch, officially called Update 7.0.5.

The highlight of Update 7.0.5 is a comprehensive buff to some weapon types, which helps boost their firepower against sturdier enemies. The shortcomings of these weapon types became clearer with Bungie’s push for more difficult content starting with Lightfall, which turned Neomuna enemies and enemies in Legend+ content into bullet sponges.

Related: Bungie reassess Destiny 2’s primary weapon damage after player backlash

While submachine guns in general were already the monarchs of add clear before Lightfall, the increase in difficulty only made the discrepancy between them and other archetypes feel even more palpable. With Update 7.0.5, Bungie is closing the gap between the meta weapon classes and other underpowered substitutes. These include pulse rifles, hand cannons, sidearms, and auto rifles.

A few Exotic weapons will also go under the knife in the season 20 midseason patch, with changes to “more than a dozen” Exotics slated for Season of the Deep (season 21), according to an official blog post. Here’s what you can expect from the season 20 midseason patch.

The midseason patch also brought in a myriad of changes and bug fixes to different activities. Here’s what’s new, according to the patch notes. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Patch Notes for Destiny 2‘s season 20 midseason patch (Update 7.0.5)

Primary weapon balance per weapon class: PvE Primary weapon buffs

These Primary weapon types had their base damage increased against red- and orange-bar enemies in PvE:

Auto rifles: 25 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies. “Auto Rifles face steep competition from Submachine Guns (SMGs) within parts of their range, and having a longer possible engagement distance wasn’t doing enough to offset it,” Bungie wrote. “We don’t want Auto Rifles to defeat combatants faster than SMGs, as that would flip the script and invalidate the lower range options instead, but we did feel like we could close the gap substantially.”

25 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies.

Image via Bungie

Pulse rifles, hand cannons, sidearms: 20 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies. “Pulse Rifles and Hand Cannons have been considered weaker in harder PvE content for some time, so we wanted to make sure the buff we gave them was substantial, while at the same time keeping them below the lower ranged options in terms of pure lethality,” Bungie said. Sidearms also entered the comparison since they have a similar hurdle to overcome against SMGs with a higher range. “At these values, Pulse Rifles should be in a more reasonable spot, Hand Cannons should feel like they pack more of a punch, and Sidearms should fall much better into the ‘high risk, high reward’ category,” according to the patch notes.

20 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies.

Screengrab via Bungie

Scout rifles: 10 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies. The buff to scout rifles isn’t necessarily because there is anything wrong with scout rifles themselves, but after the changes to pulse rifles, scouts would trail behind if left untouched, according to Bungie. “We need to be careful tuning Scout Rifles up too much, because they offer the benefits of very safe engagement ranges paired with unlimited ammo, so making them too strong instantly turns most endgame PvE content into ‘sit as far away as possible and plink,’ which we want to avoid.”

10 percent more damage against red- and orange-bar enemies.

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon archetype changes

IKELOS SMG nerf: The IKELOS SMG had a custom tuning in its scope, which “was like having an effect nearly equivalent to Zen Moment at max strength, and always active,” according to Bungie. This effect has been removed. Aggressive Frame SMGs will also see further changes in season 21 and possibly beyond.

Screengrab via Bungie

Rapid-Fire sniper rifle (140rpm) buffs: Reduced recoil by 50 percent, increased inventory size by 30 percent. “Rapid-Fire Frame Sniper Rifles have long struggled to find a place in both the PvP and PvE meta. In PvP, their inability to kill with two body shots puts them on uneven footing with other Snipers, and in PvE their fast RPM but standard inventory sizes mean you constantly feel low on ammo.” The changes should make it easier to land critical hits on Champions in PvE, as well as to follow up with further shots in PvP. Sniper rifles will also receive a 10-percent buff to damage in season 21, according to an official blog post.

Reduced recoil by 50 percent, increased inventory size by 30 percent. Rapid-Fire fusion rifles buff (PvP only): Increased burst damage by 15 (damage per burst goes from 245 to 260, damage per bolt goes from 27.2 to 28.9). PvE damage is unchanged.

Increased burst damage by 15 (damage per burst goes from 245 to 260, damage per bolt goes from 27.2 to 28.9). PvE damage is unchanged. Trace rifles: increased base damage by four percent (12.5, up from 12), reduced precision hit multiplier from 1.4x to 1.35x, and increased the effectiveness of stability at reducing flinch by 10 percent at 100 stat.

Exotic weapon balance buffs, nerfs, and changes

Image via Bungie

Revision Zero: Increased PvE damage for Hunter’s Trace rounds by 25 percent, PvE damage of Häkke Heavy Burst rounds by 75 percent, and Fourth Time’s the Charm will now be reset when entering Hunter’s Trace to prevent being forcibly returned to Pulse Rifle mode when it activates,. “This will now make it more of a tradeoff when choosing between the origin perks, either dealing more damage in the primary mode but charging Hunter’s Trace more slowly or dealing less damage but charging the bonus shots more quickly,” Bungie said.

Increased PvE damage for Hunter’s Trace rounds by 25 percent, PvE damage of Häkke Heavy Burst rounds by 75 percent, and Fourth Time’s the Charm will now be reset when entering Hunter’s Trace to prevent being forcibly returned to Pulse Rifle mode when it activates,.