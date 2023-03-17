Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid brings a slew of unique weapons, with new models and unique perk combinations. Rufus’ Fury, the raid’s auto rifle, might be a good solution for a myriad of issues: it’s the first raid auto rifle in years, and it boasts a series of tricks up its sleeve.

Rufus’ Fury fires Strand-element bullets and has access to Strand-aligned perk, making it a solid choice for players who want to make the most out of the Lightfall subclass. It also uses primary ammo, making it a good workhorse gun, and guardians can pick from a selection of damage-boosting perks to increase its lethality.

Here are our god rolls for Rufus’ Fury in Destiny 2.

Rufus’ Fury PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake , Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling

, Smallbore, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: High-Caliber Rounds , Extended Mag, Appended Mag, or Ricochet Rounds

, Extended Mag, Appended Mag, or Ricochet Rounds First perk: Reconstruction , Demolitionist, or Rewind Rounds (Honorable Mention: Perpetual Motion)

, Demolitionist, or Rewind Rounds (Honorable Mention: Perpetual Motion) Second perk: Hatchling, Target Lock, or Paracausal Affinity (Honorable mentions: Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy)

Rufus’ Fury has a ton of great options in stock, and it’s hard to get a roll that’s outright bad. Strand-based builds will benefit from Hatchling and the new Root of Nightmares exclusive perk, Paracausal Affinity, but there’s still a lot to look out for.

Reconstruction emerges as a great contender for Rufus’ Fury in the third column. It can overflow your magazine passively, and since Rufus’ Fury already has a pretty big magazine size by default (due to it being a 720rpm auto), this can make you fire over 100 bullets without needing to reload. It’s a great all-around option, and now that it’s not confined to Deep Stone Crypt weapons, it definitely carves a spot in our god roll.

Demolitionist also brings some great general utility, and more importantly, it’s located on the third column instead of on the fourth. This means you can use Demolitionist and a damage-boosting perk, which makes Rufus’ Fury a comfortable weapon to use. Strand-based builds can pair Demolitionist with Hatchling or Paracausal Affinity for more synergy, getting grenade energy as you create more Threadlings or getting a bump in damage thanks to Paracausal Affinity. Of course, Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie or Demolitionist/Frenzy continue to be strong in their own right.

Rewind Rounds ceased to be exclusive to Vault of Glass, and it’s now available on other Root of Nightmares weapons. If you’re getting to the end of the magazine of Rufus’ Fury, Rewind Rounds can get you some great extra mileage by letting you fire more without reloading. In that sense, it works similarly to Reconstruction, but you do have to spend your whole magazine before you can get some benefits out of it, and it doesn’t work while stowed. Both Rewind Rounds and Reconstruction give you some great benefits when paired with Target Lock, though, which can be a great way to boost your damage output.

The fourth column also brings a true plethora of great options. Hatchling works well as a general-use perk, and even better with Strand builds. The novelty in Rufus’ Fury is the new Paracausal Affinity perk, which boosts its damage after getting a Darkness-element final blow, including Stasis or Strand weapons and abilities. Final blows with Rufus’ Fury also proc this buff, so you can quickly chain kills to get the most out of it. Most Destiny 2 players are also familiar with how Adrenaline Junkie and Frenzy work, too, and know what crowns these two perks as great choices.

As far as parts go, Arrowhead Brake helps push the recoil on Rufus’ Fury to 86 instead of a base 56, which can help it feel even smoother. Since it’s a 720rpm auto, it doesn’t kick as strongly as other autos, but the impact can definitely be palpable. You can run High-Caliber Rounds for extra stagger on enemies, Appended Mag or Extended Mag to get a bigger mag size if you’re using Reconstruction, and Ricochet Rounds for some extra stability and range.

Rufus’ Fury PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake , Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore

, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore Mag: High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

or Ricochet Rounds First perk: Perpetual Motion (Honorable mention: Moving Target)

(Honorable mention: Moving Target) Second perk: Tap The Trigger or Paracausal Affinity

Rufus’ Fury also performs well in the Crucible. For PvP, you want to get some range in of Rufus’ Fury to help it compete better outside of SMG range, and it has a couple of perks that perform well in PvP alongside its plentiful PvE choices. Perpetual Motion greatly increases the feel of the weapon, with Moving Target as a potential backup option. Tap The Trigger, on the other hand, gives you some initial accuracy, which makes it easier to line up kills. Paracausal Affinity can serve as a bonus choice, shrinking that TTK if you have the buff active (and activating it only takes one kill with Rufus).