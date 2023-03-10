The World First winner for Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid has been officially crowned

Barely over two hours after the Root of Nightmares raid went live in Destiny 2 today, one fireteam was able to fell Nezarec in an impressively efficient clear. They completed it long before most other teams had even reached the final encounter.

After a lengthy validation process, Bungie has confirmed that the squad known as Team Hard in the Paint is the official World First winners for Root of Nightmares and have earned the coveted raid belt for Lightfall.

Rip out the nightmares, root and stem.



Congratulations to the World First Destiny 2 #RootofNightmares winners, Team Hard in the Paint:



💠 Roen

💠 Osiris

💠 Punz

💠 Kai

💠 SK

💠 Grangalf pic.twitter.com/jjnVV8rQdR — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 10, 2023

Team HITP, comprised of the players Roen, Osiris, Punz, Kai, SK, and Grangalf, had some stiff competition in the closing moments before their victory. Despite popular contenders such as three-time World First winner Saltagreppo and content creator Datto being stuck on the third encounter, another team led by All_The_Players managed to reach the final showdown against Nezarec at the same time as HITP.

For a while, both teams were neck and neck. But HITP scored the final blow on Nezarec the fastest, claiming the final chest and returning to orbit to set their World First time in stone. In total, it took the team around two hours and 25 minutes to complete the full raid, making Root of Nightmares one of the shortest raid races in Destiny 2’s history.

Despite how close All_The_Players had come to snagging World First themselves, it was over an hour before another team was seen defeating Nezarec and completing the raid after HITP’s success—one led by axsD2. It took even longer for Bungie to complete its verification process, only crowning HITP as the raid race victors around two hours after the final blow was delivered onto the Witness’ Disciple.

Contest Mode will remain active in the Root of Nightmares raid for 48 hours after its launch, meaning that casual players wanting to dive in and experience the raid for themselves will have to wait until Sunday, March 12 to experience it at its intended Power level.