Who is winning the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares World First race?

It’s time to take the fight to The Witness.

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid, Root of Nightmares, is finally here and there’s a special World First race to go along with it. Top Destiny 2 PvE clans from around the world are queuing up to attempt to be the first to finish the difficult endgame activity and be crowned World First champions.

Follow along with our live blog below to keep up with who’s winning, who’s falling behind, and who’s about to earn themselves a sweet championship belt.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares World First race: Live updates

For the first time ever, there’s an official livestream for the World First race, and it’s none other than Twitch Rivals. You can tune in and watch along there, or find most participants in the Destiny 2 directory on Twitch. 10am CT: Good morning, Guardians. It’s time to strap in for yet another World First race in Destiny 2, beginning in about an hour. All eyes will be on Saltagreppo and Clan Elysium, winners of the most recent World First race for King’s Fall, and three-time World First winners. Can they do it again? Or is this finally the time for Datto and Math Class to take home the title after years of close calls?

Root of Nightmares World First race notable streams

Here are just some of the top notable Destiny 2 PvE streamers who are jumping into another World First race.

When does the Root of Nightmares World First race start?

Image via Bungie

As soon as players are able to select the activity, the raid race begins. Contest Mode in Root of Nightmares is set to start at 11am CT on March 10 and last for 48 hours. After that, Contest Mode will be disabled and the raid will be playable as normal.

What is Contest Mode in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Contest Mode is a special difficulty for the launch of a new raid. It will last for 48 hours this time, instead of 24 hours like for previous raids, and finishing the raid within that time frame will reward a special emblem.

Here’s how Contest Mode works.