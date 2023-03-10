Hopefully your current build doesn't include one of these.

With a sweet championship belt on the line, competitive integrity is paramount.

Bungie has revealed a set of weapons and items that players won’t be able to use during the World First raid race today in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new Root of Nightmares raid, so some changes may need to be made ahead of its launch.

Below is the list of gear, items, and weapons that will be disabled during the Root of Nightmares Raid World First. Traits and functionality on the following items will be nullified within the raid, with additional negative impacts to power levels if equipped. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 10, 2023

“Traits and functionality on the following items will be nullified within the raid, with additional negative impacts to power levels if equipped,” Bungie explained. So there’s really no point in equipping any of the disabled items.

Bungie has said that the disabled items will only be disabled for the duration of Contest Mode, which lasts 48 hours from the launch of the raid. Contest Mode ends on Sunday, March 12 at 11am CT. Once it’s over, most of the items should be re-enabled for players to use.

Here’s everything that’s disabled for the World First race in Lightfall.

Disabled weapons for Root of Nightmares World First

Image via Bungie

Grand Overture – Exotic machine gun

Fighting Lion – Exotic grenade launcher

Winterbite – Exotic glaive

Jötunn – Exotic fusion rifle

Hierarchy of Needs – Exotic bow

The weapons disabled before the raid are likely disabled due to a bug or an exploit that will affect the competitive integrity of the World First race.

Related: All Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid Twitch drops and how to redeem them

For example, the Winterbite Exotic glaive, a shiny new weapon added in Lightfall, is doing way more damage than intended. Earlier in the week, it was disabled in all raids and dungeons.

Disabled armor and mods for Root of Nightmares World First

Citan’s Ramparts – Titan Exotic gauntlets

Thread of Ascent – Strand fragment (game-wide)

Empowered Finish – Armor mod

Titans are the only class to lose an armor, but it’s not a massive loss. Citan’s Ramparts allow Guardians to shoot through the Titan Barricade, but at a 33 percent loss of Barricade HP.

It’s unclear what the issue is with any of these items, but Bungie deemed it necessary to have them out of the race. This is a common occurrence in World First raid races, because if one team “cheeses” a boss or an encounter, the title could be tainted forever.

Related: Root of Nightmares raid race to World First: How to watch, best streams, and more

Root of Nightmares World First raid race begins on March 10 at 11am CT.