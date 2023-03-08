Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid race to World First: How to watch, best streams, and more

Who will be the next World First Champions?

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s raid, Root of Nightmares, is nearly here and Guardians everywhere are perfecting their loadouts to take on the next hardcore endgame activity in the series.

“Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected,” says the description of the raid on Bungie’s website. “We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.”

The thing about ancient threats is they’re always pretty difficult to take on, but not when you’re a hardcore PvE player and a championship belt is on the line. That’s why Destiny 2’s World First raid race is always an incredible event to watch.

Here’s all you need to know about the next Raid race in Destiny 2.

When does the Destiny 2 Lightfall Race to World First start?

Image via Bungie

Root of Nightmares goes live at exactly 11am CT on Friday, March 10. At that point, players from around the raid race world will be waiting in orbit to hop in and immediately begin to figure out the raid’s mechanics, encounters, and puzzles within.

Destiny 2 raid races usually last for several hours, with some of the most difficult raids surpassing 12 hours before a World First champion was crowned. Players looking to watch the event may want to strap in for the long haul.

Here’s how to tune in for the yearly Destiny 2 spectacle.

How to watch the Destiny 2 Lightfall Race to World First

Image via Bungie

For the first time ever, the Destiny 2 World First Raid Race will have an official stream.

Bungie has partnered up with Twitch Rivals to broadcast the race, with hosts watching multiple perspectives and following along with all of the teams in the race, keeping up with whoever has the best progress and who is close behind.

The best of the best will be put to the test.



The Root of Nightmares World First Race begins Friday on @TwitchRivals, starting at 8:30AM PT on March 10.



🏁 https://t.co/jVpOkau1OH pic.twitter.com/w6SnuYTEaA — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 7, 2023

“Fireteams all over the world will have 48 hours to complete the raid in Contest Mode,” Bungie said on its website. “The first fireteam to finish every encounter, loot the final chest, and return to orbit will have their victory immortalized with Root of Nightmares World First raid belts.”

Some of the best Destiny 2 PvE streamers will be competing in the raid, including previous World First winners. Here’s an example of those expected to participate when the raid goes live on March 10:

Saltagreppo

Gladd

Datto

Gothalion

Sweatcicle

GernaderJake

Ekuegan

Leopard

GsxrClyde

MrFruit

and more

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares raid race begins on March 10.