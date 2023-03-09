All Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid Twitch drops and how to redeem them

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid, Root of Nightmares, is part of the endgame content that begins March 10. During this raid, Guardians must take on an ancient threat. And like all raids, taking down whatever the ancient threat is will be very tough.

Similar to the recent World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to Worlds First, Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares raid will host its usual Race to Worlds First, where there’s an incredible battle to see who can finish the challenge first.

During this raid, players must learn new mechanics while competing to become the World First champions. While the race occurs, viewers can watch players compete for the title and earn two free emblems through a partnership between Twitch and Destiny 2.

All Root of Nightmares raid Twitch drops and how to redeem them

If you plan to watch Root of Nightmare’s Race to Worlds First on Twitch, you can earn two emblems– Particle Acceleration and Dim Italics.

📅 Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT

📅 Friday, March 10th, 8:30am PT

How to earn the Particle Accelerator emblem

From March 10 to March 12, watch any Destiny 2 streamer on Twitch for at least two hours during the 48-hour Contest Mode to earn the Particle Accelerator emblem.

How to earn the Dim Italics emblem

On March 10, you must watch Twitch Rivals: Destiny 2: Lightfall Race to Worlds First for two hours to earn the Dim Italics emblem.

How to redeem your Twitch Drops

To redeem your emblems, make sure you’ve linked your Twitch account to your Bungie account before you start watching the race. Otherwise, you may not get the emblems.

Once you’ve met the requirements and have earned the two emblems, you must go to your Twitch inventory and ‘claim them.’ The rewards will then be automatically deposited to your Destiny 2 account.

So, enjoy watching other Guardians test their limits in Destiny 2’s new Root of Nightmares Race to Worlds First and earn two emblems at the same time.