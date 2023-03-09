Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares World First raid championship belt and jacket are colorful and gorgeous

A new Destiny 2 raid means a new championship belt, and this one is decidedly purple to go along with the gold that most traditionally adorns the waist of wrestlers.

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid, Root of Nightmares, goes live tomorrow at 11am CT, and teams all across the world will be attempting to snag the one-of-a-kind reward.

Image via Bungie

Just one team of six will win the official, customized championship belt for being the Root of Nightmares World First raid champions. It features the name of the raid, along with “World First,” and a spot for the player’s name to go in the middle of the awesome-looking belt.

The first team to finish the raid will be the only ones to secure the belts, along with the bragging rights of being a World First raider in Destiny 2. As raids are rare now in the game, happening just once or twice a year, the prestige that comes with the belt is high.

But the rewards are not just limited to the World First team. Any player who completes the raid during Contest Mode, within the first 48 hours of its launch, will unlock the ability to purchase an exclusive jacket.

There’s also an exclusive pin to go along with the in-game title of Dream Warrior, which players can acquire if they complete a number of triumphs and challenges found within the raid.

Image via Bungie

Root of Nightmares goes live in Destiny 2 tomorrow at 11am CT, and Contest Mode ends at the same time on March 12.