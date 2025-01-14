Slayer’s Fang god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

The Slayer’s Fang shotgun is another craftable Exotic weapon that you can get in Destiny 2. Since it’s craftable, there are multiple perk options and catalysts that you can slot in to make the most out of this gun.

Slayer’s Fang is an Exotic Void slug shotgun with a perk Heart Piercer that creates submunitions on impact. The intrinsic perk, Nightsworn Sight, states that dealing final blows grants the Nightsworn Sight, increasing reload speed and damage and allowing submunitions to weaken targets.

The shotgun has some decent potential, so here are the Slayer’s Fang god rolls for PvE and PvP, as well as how to get them in Destiny 2.

What is the Slayer’s Fang god roll in Destiny 2?

Make it perfect for you and your play style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slayer’s Fang PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Assault Mag

Assault Mag Catalyst: Repulsor Brace or Cascade Point

Repulsor Brace or Cascade Point Stock: Short-Action Stock

Slayer’s Fang PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Catalyst: Repulsor Brace

Repulsor Brace Stock: Fitted Stock

The main two choices for PvE are Repulsor Brace and Cascade Point. Both perks are great, and the choice depends on the build you’re running and how you plan to use the shotgun. Repulsor Brace is great for Void builds, like Titans with No Backup Plans Exotic. However, if you’re running a non-void build and want to use Slayer’s Fang for some additional burst damage, use Cascade Point. Arrowhead Brake gets the recoil direction up and the Assault Mag slightly increases the rate of fire and stability, as you don’t really need much reload speed and range on this shotgun inside of PvE.

As a slug shotgun, Slayer’s Fang is a decent choice in PvP with its base 75 range. The Chaperone will still outperform it, but if you need a shotgun in an energy slot and don’t have an Exotic on, Slayer’s Fang is certainly an option.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to take advantage of its Exotic catalysts most of the time in PvP because you spawn in with only one round. We chose Repulsor Brace because you can take advantage of it with abilities that apply Void debuffs, like the Snare Bomb. This perk, by far, feels the most consistent in PvP. Fitted Stock gets the recoil direction up to 100 at the cost of handling. However, if you’re running Dexterity mods on your arms, that shouldn’t be much of an issue.

How to get Slayer’s Fang and its catalysts in Destiny 2

Ready to hunt some Scorn? Image via Bungie

Slayer’s Fang comes from the Exotic mission Kell’s Fall, introduced in Revenant. Follow the seasonal questline until you venture into Fikrul’s hideout, then return to Eido to claim the catalyst quests. Catalyst quests include finding a few secrets around the mission and completing it on Expert difficulty, so bring along some friends.

With the release of Apollo, the Kell’s Fall will likely join the Exotic mission rotator alongside Starcrossed, Presage, and others. Every completion of those missions on Expert grants one catalyst for the weapon, so we can expect the same to happen for Kell’s Fall and Slayer’s Fang. We’ll update this guide accordingly once the changes take place.

