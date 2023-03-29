All raid challenges in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid

Destiny 2‘s Root of Nightmares raid launched shortly after the Lightfall expansion, bringing players against the Final God of Pain himself. If you’re brave enough to venture into the Witness’ Pyramid ship, you’ll have to complete four encounters, with the promise of loot at the end of each—and even more drops if you can finish the raid challenges.

Like other raids in Destiny 2, Root of Nightmares has a weekly rotating challenge that rewards players with one extra drop if they complete the encounter under a specific set of conditions. For instance, clearing Vault of Glass’ Templar encounter without letting the boss teleport finishes the Out of Its Way challenge and gives players an extra chest with encounter loot.

Doing the challenges on the Master version of Root of Nightmares also brings a set of unique rewards: the elusive Adept weapons, available only to players who come out unscathed in pinnacle activities such as Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and making it to the Lighthouse in Trials of Osiris. Adept weapons gain two points to each stat after masterworked and, more importantly, can equip Adept mods. These mods can grant flat boosts to stats such as range, reload speed, or even blast radius, and players can obtain them by doing high-end activities.

If you’re struggling to get Conditional Finality, the Root of Nightmares Exotic, finishing raid challenges (and other assorted triumphs in the raid) will also increase the Exotic drop chance in the raid. Between the extra luck and double loot, there are plenty of reasons to engage with the Root of Nightmares challenge that week.

Here are all Root of Nightmares challenges and a short description of how to complete them. The raid challenges launched on March 28 and will change every week, bringing a new challenge to the mix. While we don’t know all raid challenges, here are the ones we know about. We’ll update this list whenever a new challenge becomes available.

How to complete all Root of Nightmares challenges in Destiny 2