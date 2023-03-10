Root of Nightmares Exotic: Conditional Finality shotgun perks, traits, and more

Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid launched on March 10, bringing the Witness’ Disciple, Nezarec, as the final boss. Guardians who are brave enough to take him down (even after the race to World First ended) have a shot at getting the new Conditional Finality, the Root of Nightmares Exotic shotgun that brings plenty of novelty to the game.

Root of Nightmares borrows some of the themes from Darkness locations, including the Pyramids and Vow of the Disciple. The raid adds a lot more fantasy, however, bringing some magical, almost dreamlike structures and Prophecy-adjacent displays.

The raid Exotic itself also blends two different elements, and this case, in a literal sense: Conditional Finality takes up the Kinetic slot, but it can activate both Stasis and Solar status effects and tap into verbs from both subclasses. Visually, Conditional Finality is a double-barreled shotgun, and its intrinsic trait and unique perk make it shine.

Here’s what the Root of Nightmares Exotic does in Destiny 2.

What does the Root of Nightmares Exotic shotgun Conditional Finality do in Destiny 2?

Conditional Finality has two barrels, and that distinction is more than just aesthetic. One of its barrels glows dark blue, while the other has an incandescent orange tone to it, which represents this weapon’s unique effect.

Conditional Finality’s intrinsic trait, Split Decision, splits its damage into two types: Stasis and Solar. Despite its duality, it takes up the Kinetic slot, meaning players will still have an open Energy slot for their weapon of choice. Destiny 2 speedrunner and World First winner Roen showed off the weapon’s effects and perks (as published by Destiny Bulletin).

While having two different elements is already unique enough, the brunt of Conditional Finality’s uniqueness lies in its perk, Paracausal Pellets. Landing “nearly all” Stasis pellets will freeze targets while doing the same for Solar will cause an Ignition.

Depending on how it’s used, Conditional Finality can give both subclasses plenty of room to shine. Solar users can make quick use of Ignitions if they’re accurate enough, which helps trigger a series of Solar Fragments more easily. Stasis users, on the other hand, have one more avenue to freeze players and keep their builds going, while all guardians will also benefit from these effects.

Conditional Finality is available as a random drop from the Root of Nightmares’ final boss, Nezarec. This means getting this weapon will be a matter of luck. Players have one shot at this Exotic per class every week, though, so if you’re looking to score Conditional Finality, your best bet may be mastering this raid.