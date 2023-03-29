It's easy once you know what to do for it.

Nezarec, Final God of Pain is waiting for you, Destiny 2 Guardians. And he’s got a really cool exotic shotgun if you finish him off and have some good luck.

But before you get to Nezarec, you need to clear three encounters first. And each encounter has its own unique challenge that, when completed, offers extra loot if you finish them properly. To begin with, each challenge has just a name for players to go off of and figure out how to complete them to grab that sweet extra loot chest.

And that’s what being a Guardian is all about. No, it’s not just about saving the galaxy and humanity each week, it’s about getting the best guns and armor to do so.

Here’s how to finish the first raid challenge in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares raid.

How to do the Illuminated Torment challenge in Root of Nightmares

This raid challenge is painfully simple once you know how to do it, and that’s the only real challenge involved here.

In the very first encounter of Root of Nightmares, the key to surviving is killing Tormentors as fast as possible to reset the “Sweeping Terror” debuff that will wipe the entire team if its countdown reaches zero.

The encounter should proceed as usual with one or two players connecting the orbs with the Field of Light buff, while the rest of the team clears adds, kills Psions to spawn Tormentors, and kills Tormentors as fast as possible while the Light buff runners do their job.

The only wrinkle in the Illuminated Torment challenge is that the player who fires the killing blow on the Tormentor must also have the Field of Light buff. That’s all there is to it.

This should only take a minor tweak to how the encounter is run by your team. Instead of the buff runners grabbing the Field of Light buff by themselves, you can try to have your whole team, or at least those who will be shooting the Tormentors, grab the buff as well.

You’ll know if you’ve failed the challenge because the game will notify you in the bottom left of your screen, at which point you should wipe and start over if you’re looking to finish the challenge properly.

For added incentive, if you finish the challenge correctly in Master mode difficulty version of Root of Nightmares, you will be rewarded a powerful Adept version of the Mykal’s Reverence sidearm.