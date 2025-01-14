Destiny 2 often reprises old weapons with new perks, such as Season of the Splicer weapons during Revenant. However, one Legendary hand cannon never saw the return we wanted until Bungie teased something exciting.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 13, the Destiny 2 Team account tweeted the following phrase: “On a clover, if alive, erupts a vast, pure evil; a fire volcano.” You may notice that this phrase is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same backward as forwards. The DestinyTheGame account responded to this tweet with another one: “Now, sir, a war is won.” The only thing that immediately comes to mind when a palindrome is mentioned in anything related to Destiny 2 is The Palindrome Legendary hand cannon.

Hopefully, it’s not on the same week as Liminality. Image via Bungie

The Palindrome is a Void Adaptive Frame hand cannon you could get in Destiny 2 from Nightfalls, and it was one of the most beloved hand cannons. However, the last time we saw this weapon was during The Witch Queen expansion, over two years ago. Many players wondered why Bungie never reissued the weapon since then, and after such a long time, it felt like The Palindrome would never return.

The wait might be over because unless Bungie is messing with us, The Palindrome seems to be coming back, likely in the next Episode, Heresy. The return of this weapon feels like Bungie breaking the emergency glass, especially considering current player numbers, and there must be more of where that came from.

The reprised weapon should also get a new set of perks, as the old-school Quickdraw and Rangefinder combo won’t be nearly as good in today’s sandbox. It’d be great to see some new perks for PvE and PvP, from Destabilizing Rounds and Repulsor Brace to Keep Away and Explosive Payload. That’s unless Bungie decides to change The Palindrome’s element or make any other substantial changes to the weapon.

So far, Heresy seems to be an exciting season. Return of the Dreadnaught, the launch of a new dungeon, and now the potential return of The Palindrome means there will be stuff to explore and grind for, at least for the first couple of weeks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy