CS2 roster tracker – All 2024 mid-year roster changes ahead of the Shanghai Major

It’s June, which means it is time for the Counter-Strike 2 mid-season player break—a month for players to sit back, relax, rest their eyes, or prepare their resumes as all eyes turn to the back half of the calendar year and the all-important Shanghai Major in late November.

It’s been a packed year so far with a few Counter-Strike squads finding consistency over the past few months, but for others, the highest of highs have been pockmarked by occasional slip-ups. Others still have failed to meet the lofty expectations set by organizations or fans—and roster changes seem inevitable.

Not a day into the player break we had already seen a huge shift at the top. What will the CS2 landscape look like come mid-July when we kick back off?

Here’s a full day-by-day rundown of every major roster change in CS2 this offseason.

All CS2 2024 mid-year roster changes, sorted by date

CadiaN is riding the pine at Team Liquid. Photo by Igor Bezborodov via ESL

June 18: M80 releases Argentinian malbsMd, with rumors suggesting he will be acquired by G2.

June 17: Team Liquid makes its first move for the offseason, benching Danish IGL and AWPer cadiaN after a tumultuous period. Rumors suggest coach zews and rifler skullz may also be out of the team.

G2 also announced the departure of nexa not long after the team wrapped its season with a win at IEM Dallas and a last-place finish at BLAST Premier: Spring Final.

June 16: BLAST Premier: Spring Final is won by Team Spirit and ESL Challenger Jönköping is won by Complexity—this officially kicks off the offseason.

June 11: Brollan’s loan with NiP ends, with MOUZ taking on the Swede full-time after a successful 2024 season which included two offline titles, a top-eight finish at the Copenhagen Major, and a second-place finish at IEM Chengdu.

June 8: Smooya is acquired by Into The Breach (ITB), a U.K.-based org revamping its squad for the back half of 2024. He is later joined by former Guild Eagles players sinnopsyy (June 10) and juanflatroo (June 14), as well as GamerLegion’s benched Belgian Keoz (June 15).

June 7: Benched Falcons players NBK and lauNX form a new team at Revenant Esports, linking up with adeX, reiko, and former VALORANT pro Nivera.

