CS2’s Brollan admits to confidence boost after leaving NiP roster, despite MOUZ Katowice exit

Following his loan move from Ninjas in Pyjamas to MOUZ, Brollan has finally showed new glimpses potential he showed early in his career. The team stormed through Group B to reach the Spodek, and despite their semifinal exit, Brollan told Dot Esports his confidence is on the rise.

MOUZ may have lost out on a spot in the IEM Katowice final, but they demonstrated their continued capability to cause damage. A shaky start against C9 was quickly surpassed by decisive performances against GamerLegion and ENCE, catapulting them directly to the semifinal. Even with Faze coming to the stage with a dominating attitude, the roster was an agonizing one round away from clawing back map two.

Brollan’s performance during their Katowice run has frequently been highlighted, with broadcast dubbing him “Brollan the Ghost” after he saved MOUZ in a 2v4, a nickname the Swede has not yet decided whether he likes or not. In an interview with Dot, he confessed: “I don’t think I am the ghost yet. I’ve had to learn a lot about my new roles.”

However, confidence is a significant factor in his improved performance. After the semifinal match, he seemingly alluded to his time on Ninjas in Pyjamas. When asked about what had shifted to reignite his passion and success in Counter-Strike, he admitted, “I believe more in myself, and my team is believing in me as well.”

His time on Ninjas in Pyjamas began in March 2022 and did not yield the expected results. Initially expected to be an upcoming star rifler, NiP paced through mostly mediocre performances through 2023.

On loan to MOUZ, Brollan seems to be settling into a rhythm. His performance at Katowice proves he can often clutch rounds when it matters most, and with more time, he may be back on track to reach the stardom he was initially promised.

Results aside, Brollan expressed that he had a “good experience” throughout IEM Katowice, having been able to “experience more” and “enjoy more of the game.” Since his loan to MOUZ began, his career has been looking up, and he is ready to step forward with a team that truly supports him.