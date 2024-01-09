Brollan eyes CS2 redemption arc with loan move to MOUZ

After playing with the team in Abu Dhabi, Brollan if officially returning to the MOUZ Counter-Strike roster on loan from Ninjas in Pyjamas ahead of IEM Katowice. Arguably underperforming on his home team, Katowice could set the stage for his redemption arc.

MOUZ is the final qualified IEM Katowice team to confirm their roster, announcing on Jan. 9 that Brollan will be playing under their logo once more on loan. His performance with the team at the Blast World Final in Abu Dhabi showed promise, and the team clearly believes that with more investment, he could become an invaluable player in their journey.

Mouz is ready to flex their new loan. Image via Mouz Esports

Brollan’s career has not been smooth sailing. Prior to joining Ninjas in Pyjamas in March 2022, he was touted as one of Sweden’s best riflers. On signing, the organization praised his untapped talent and “superstar potential.” However, the team found themselves falling short of expectations, dulling the shining light Brollen was supposed to bring to Counter-Strike.

A change in team dynamic may be what Brollin needs to relight his potential. In their announcement, Mouz appears to be laying the groundwork for a more long-term collaboration, citing the intention to “forge a unique identity and legacy with Brollan as a vital component of the lineup.”

Brollan himself also contributed his thoughts in the announcement, explaining that he wants to rise back to the top with a drive to “win some trophies with the team.” Further evidence that this loan may last longer than perhaps speculated is Brollen’s pledge that “MOUZ is a very good team and I want to help them stay at the top.”

Considering MOUZ’s performance at Abu Dhabi’s Blast World Final, Brollan could be a good fit for the team on a long-term basis. Together, the roster reached the semifinals despite Brollan being a stand-in for the event. With more involved coaching and training, the team may come together in time to perform well at the first Intel Extreme Masters of 2024.

The loan is already popular with fans. Comments on the decision include requests to make the move a permanent signing, given that Brollen is not on the active Ninjas in Pyjamas roster, and praise for the loan being a “perfect fit.”

Katowice is only a month away, so MOUZ will be working hard to ensure they are prepared to prove their loan was the right move. The roster shows promise, and if all comes together for the team, Brollan’s full potential may be on the horizon.