NiP signs Brollan to bolster CS:GO lineup before Europe RMR event

Ninjas in Pyjamas have signed Swedish rifler Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin away from Fnatic, both organizations have announced today. Brollan will join the NiP starting CS:GO lineup just a month away from the first European RMR event of the year.

In their announcement, NiP COO Jonas Gunderson confirmed the organization has been eyeing Brollan for years, calling him “a generational Swedish talent with uncapped superstar potential.” NiP believes that Brollan, who it calls “Sweden’s arguably best player,” will make the roster a title contender for years to come.

NiP has had a rough start to the 2022 season, as they’re still operating without superstar AWPer dev1ce during his extended medical leave. Young Ninjas player Love “phzy” Smidebrant has been taking on the primary sniper duties in his absence, but the team has fallen short at BLAST Premier Spring and IEM Katowice.

Brollan initially joined Fnatic in 2018 at the ripe age of 16, stepping in for the departing veteran flusha. Fnatic remained a competitive team in the upper echelon of CS:GO during the first year and a half with Brollan, adding more hardware via DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019 and ESL Pro League Season 11: Europe. But a rather uninspiring run in 2020 and 2021 resulted in the team missing out on PGL Stockholm completely, amidst numerous roster moves in 2021.

Now Brollan moves from one legendary Swedish CS:GO entity to another, with NiP apparently adopting a six-man roster after Gunderson tweeted that “no one” is getting benched or leaving the organization. Brollan will have a busy schedule in April, with NiP competing in the playoffs for ESL Pro League as well as the PGL Antwerp Major European RMR event.