BLAST Premier World Final 2023: Scores, schedule, live updates, and more

We’ve come to the end of the Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar for the year, which can only mean one thing: the BLAST Premier World Final is upon us. This year, BLAST takes its pinnacle event to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, along with its illustrious million-dollar purse.

Many of the rosters in attendance have made late changes ahead of 2024’s bumper opening month, which will see teams battle the RMR qualifiers on their way to the PGL Copenhagen Major in Denmark. As a result, these squads must get some miles beneath their feet—beginning here at the World Final.

Here is the full schedule, format, results, and more for the BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

BLAST Premier World Final 2023: All Counter-Strike 2 schedule, scores, and standings

The BLAST Premier World Final is an invite-only tournament that sees the world’s best teams from 2023 converge for a grand $500,000 prize. All of the invites have proven themselves at some point throughout 2023; whether it be via one of BLAST or ESL’s major tournament trophies, or general consistency as the year has dragged on, they’re all in with a shot at taking the prize in Abu Dhabi.

Place Prize ($USD) Team First $500,000 TBD Second $250,000 TBD Third $85,000 TBD, TBD Fifth $25,000 TBD, TBD Seventh $15,000 TBD, TBD

BLAST Premier World Final 2023 teams and format

Eight teams qualified for the prestigious BLAST World Final after competing in the Counter-Strike circuit throughout 2023. The winners of the Spring Final, Fall Final, the BLAST Paris Major, and ESL Pro League Seasons 17 and 18 received automatic invites. The remaining squads were filled from the BLAST Premier World Leaderboard.

As Team Vitality won both the Fall Final and the BLAST Paris Major, an extra squad from the rankings received an invitation to the finals in Abu Dhabi.

Group A Group B Team Vitality FaZe Clan Cloud9 MOUZ NAVI Heroic ENCE G2 Esports

The eight teams have been split into two groups and will play out a double-elimination group stage of best-of-three matches. Teams that go undefeated will start their playoff run in the semifinals, while second and third in each group begin in the quarterfinals. The bottom two teams are eliminated.

The playoff stage sees the remaining teams reseeded based on their group stage finish before they play out a single-elimination bracket. The winner of Sunday’s grand final takes home the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool.

BLAST Premier World Final 2023 full schedule: Group Stage

Many of these rosters are playing for the first time in Abu Dhabi. Screenshot via Liquipedia

All match times are listed in Central U.S. time (CT).

Wednesday, Dec. 13

12am: C9 vs. ENCE Winner progresses to Group A winner’s match, loser falls to elimination.

3am: Vitality vs. NAVI Winner progresses to Group A winner’s match, loser falls to elimination.

6am: FaZe vs. Heroic Winner progresses to Group B winner’s match, loser falls to elimination.

9am: MOUZ vs. G2 Winner progresses to Group B winner’s match, loser falls to elimination.



Thursday, Dec. 14

12am: TBD vs. TBD Group A Elimination match: Winner progresses to playoff quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

3am: TBD vs. TBD Group A Winner’s match: Winner progresses to playoff semifinals, loser progresses to quarterfinals.

6am: TBD vs. TBD Group B Elimination match: Winner progresses to playoff quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Group B Winner’s match: Winner progresses to playoff semifinals, loser progresses to quarterfinals.



BLAST Premier World Final 2023 full schedule: Playoffs

Who makes it to the top six, then onwards to Championship Sunday? Screenshot via Liquipedia

Friday, Dec. 15

3am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal: Winner progresses to semifinals, loser is eliminated.

6am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal: Winner progresses to semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Saturday, Dec. 16

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal: Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.

12pm: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal: Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, Dec. 17

8am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final.



BLAST Premier World Final 2023 streams

The BLAST Premier World Final for 2023 will be streamed live on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. BLAST will also be hosting the matches locally on the BLAST.tv main website. Main broadcasts will be available in English and Russian.