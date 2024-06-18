Liquid’s latest CS2 revamp is over following cadiaN benching

Danish Counter-Strike 2 sniper Casper “cadiaN” Møller has been benched from Team Liquid just days into the mid-year player break following a lackluster 2024 opening season—and more changes may be coming to the embattled roster following the revamp’s failure to secure any silverware this year.offsea

Liquid representatives today said they will work with cadiaN to ensure his transition out of the squad is smooth in a June 17 post on X (formerly Twitter). “Our time together did not work out as we hoped but we know he has a bright future ahead of him,” Liquid’s social media statement read. CadiaN then also shared a brief message shortly after the announcement went live, stating that “better times will come.”

CadiaN’s time at Liquid is over. Photo by Igor Bezborodov via ESL

CadiaN’s benching well and truly puts an end to Liquid’s CS2 experiment for 2024, which saw the squad struggle to leave its mark on the scene. Playoff appearances at S-tier LAN events such as IEM Chengdu and ESL Pro League Season 19 went unconverted, while defeats in crucial qualifiers meant lost offline opportunities for the struggling squad. The disappointing season was capped off with a grand final loss to Eternal Fire in CCT Season One and a failure to make finals on home turf against a HooXi-less G2 at Dallas.

Reports in May indicated changes were expected in the TL camp during the offseason, with cadiaN the likely loser, but further details today may see another member of the squad gone too. Journalist Richard Lewis today said, according to a reliable source, coach zews would also be out of the squad and that Canadian star rifler Twistzz is expected to take the captain’s armband going forward.

Lewis added Liquid was looking at multiple options and the moves weren’t yet locked in, but should they come to pass, it would be the second time zews has left Liquid after a coaching stint for two years back in 2016. Zews re-joined Liquid in late 2023 for the roster’s revamp, which also saw Twistzz’s return as well as the signing of skullz.

Liquid is currently set to return to the server for the BLAST Premier Fall season in late July, after which the squad will head to IEM Cologne.

