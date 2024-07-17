Esports World Cup 2024 CS2: Live schedule, results, and more

The tier one Counter-Strike 2 season kicks back off on July 17 with the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where one team will begin the run to the Shanghai Major $400,000 USD richer.

Recommended Videos

All eyes will be on the Saudi event as this is the first major tournament since the mid-year break which has seen many top rosters change up their squad for the run home. Last year it was Team Vitality who closed out the CS:GO era with a win over ENCE. Who will take home the trophy in Riyadh this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about Esports World Cup 2024 CS2: Full schedule, scores, results, and more.

Contents

Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 format and teams

The last time CS was in Riyadh, Vitality walked away champions to round out the CS:GO era. Image via Gamers8

Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 is a 15-team tournament with three stages. 14 teams have been drawn into the opening stage where they’ll play a single head-to-head best-of-three to determine which stage they’ll enter. Winners will head straight to the playoff quarterfinals, while the losers will join JiJieHao in the Play-In stage.

The Play-In stage is a single-elimination bracket where every match is a best-of-one, meaning there can be no mistakes. The single team that survives the Play-In stage will join the seven winners from the opening stage for the playoffs.

In the playoffs, teams will play out a single-elimination bracket (this time with best-of-threes) until one team remains—they’ll be crowned EWC champions for 2024. Here are the teams attending Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 and their qualification methods:

Qualification Team(s) Top event champions IEM Katowice 2024

Team Spirit



PGL Copenhagen Major 2024

NAVI ESL World Ranking

Top teams by region EU: FaZe Clan

NA: Complexity

SA: FURIA ESL World Ranking

Next-best teams G2 Esports

Vitality

MOUZ

Virtus.pro Regional Qualifiers EU: Sashi

NA: M80

SA: FURIA

OCE: FlyQuest

Asia: The MongolZ

Middle East: JiJieHao

Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 schedule and results

Opening Stage (July 17)

Winners proceed directly to the playoffs, and losers move to the Play-In Bracket joining JiJieHao. All match times are in Central Time (CT).

6:30am: MOUZ vs. Sashi | Spirit vs. MIBR | NAVI vs. FURIA

9:30am: VP vs. Complexity | Vitality vs. M80

1pm: FaZe vs. FlyQuest | G2 vs. MongolZ

Play-In Bracket (July 18)

JiJieHao gets a free pass to the Play-In. Screenshot via Liquipedia

The schedule for the Esports World Cup CS2 Play-In is to be determined.

Playoffs (July 19 to 21)

Who will walk away as EWC champions? Screenshot via Liquipedia

The schedule for the Esports World Cup CS2 playoffs is to be determined.

Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 streams: How to watch

Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 is streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed a match, check each channel following the conclusion of each matchday for full spoiler-free VODs. Community broadcasters may also be permitted to stream the matches: Check each official match page for more information about other streamers.

Primary Secondary Twitch / YouTube Twitch / YouTube

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy