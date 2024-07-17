Esports World Cup 2024 CS2: Live schedule, results, and more

The tier one Counter-Strike 2 season kicks back off on July 17 with the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where one team will begin the run to the Shanghai Major $400,000 USD richer.
All eyes will be on the Saudi event as this is the first major tournament since the mid-year break which has seen many top rosters change up their squad for the run home. Last year it was Team Vitality who closed out the CS:GO era with a win over ENCE. Who will take home the trophy in Riyadh this year?
Here’s everything you need to know about Esports World Cup 2024 CS2: Full schedule, scores, results, and more.
Contents
Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 format and teams
Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 is a 15-team tournament with three stages. 14 teams have been drawn into the opening stage where they’ll play a single head-to-head best-of-three to determine which stage they’ll enter. Winners will head straight to the playoff quarterfinals, while the losers will join JiJieHao in the Play-In stage.
The Play-In stage is a single-elimination bracket where every match is a best-of-one, meaning there can be no mistakes. The single team that survives the Play-In stage will join the seven winners from the opening stage for the playoffs.
In the playoffs, teams will play out a single-elimination bracket (this time with best-of-threes) until one team remains—they’ll be crowned EWC champions for 2024. Here are the teams attending Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 and their qualification methods:
|Qualification
|Team(s)
|Top event champions
|IEM Katowice 2024
Team Spirit
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024
NAVI
|ESL World Ranking
Top teams by region
|EU: FaZe Clan
NA: Complexity
SA: FURIA
|ESL World Ranking
Next-best teams
|G2 Esports
Vitality
MOUZ
Virtus.pro
|Regional Qualifiers
|EU: Sashi
NA: M80
SA: FURIA
OCE: FlyQuest
Asia: The MongolZ
Middle East: JiJieHao
Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 schedule and results
Opening Stage (July 17)
Winners proceed directly to the playoffs, and losers move to the Play-In Bracket joining JiJieHao. All match times are in Central Time (CT).
- 6:30am: MOUZ vs. Sashi | Spirit vs. MIBR | NAVI vs. FURIA
- 9:30am: VP vs. Complexity | Vitality vs. M80
- 1pm: FaZe vs. FlyQuest | G2 vs. MongolZ
Play-In Bracket (July 18)
The schedule for the Esports World Cup CS2 Play-In is to be determined.
Playoffs (July 19 to 21)
The schedule for the Esports World Cup CS2 playoffs is to be determined.
Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 streams: How to watch
Esports World Cup 2024 CS2 is streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. If you missed a match, check each channel following the conclusion of each matchday for full spoiler-free VODs. Community broadcasters may also be permitted to stream the matches: Check each official match page for more information about other streamers.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 09:17 pm