Esports World Cup 2024 live overall schedule, scores, standings, and more

The inaugural Esports World Cup is kicking off soon, and dozens of teams are looking to win it all for the large amounts of cash on offer. Teams like G2, Fnatic, Cloud9, and more all looking to make their mark on history.

The event kicks off July 3 and goes well into August, and there’s so much to keep track of that it might feel a little daunting. So let’s give you a hand so you can see where teams currently stand, and what games are coming up.

Esports World Cup 2024 Club Championship leaderboard

Esports World Cup Clubs who entered the Support Program. Image via the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Each invited team participating in the Esports World Cup 2024 circuit scores Club Points for individual competition standings. Teams get 1,000 Club Points for winning a game, 600 for second, and a number of points afterward. There’s over $20,000,000 on offer between the top 16 teams.

Those points are then combined to form a larger leaderboard. The current position of top 16 teams is as follows:

Placement Team Prize Winnings 1st TBD $7,000,000 2nd TBD $4,000,000 3rd TBD $2,000,000 4th TBD $1,500,000 5th TBD $1,250,000 6th TBD $1,000,000 7th TBD $800,000 8th TBD $600,000 9th TBD $450,000 10th TBD $350,000 11th TBD $250,000 12th TBD $200,000 13th TBD $150,000 14th TBD $150,000 15th TBD $150,000 16th TBD $150,000

What is the Esports World Cup 2024 Schedule?

A look at whats to come. Image via EWC

Kicking off on July 3 in Saudi Arabia, 21 games will be played across two months, with esports teams trying to win as many as possible. You can watch every game on the EWC Twitch Channel.

July 3, 2024

3am CT: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (group stage)

12pm CT: Call of Duty: Warzone (solo seeding stage)

July 4, 2024

3am CT: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (group stage)

4am CT: Dota 2 (Riyabh Masters play-in stage)

12pm CT: League of Legends (quarter finals)

12pm CT: Call of Duty: Warzone (group stage)

July 5, 2024

3am CT: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (group stage)

4am CT: Dota 2 (Riyadh Masters play-in stage)

12pm CT: League of Legends (quarter finals)

12pm CT: Call of Duty: Warzone (group stage)

July 6, 2024

3am CT: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (group stage)

4am CT: Dota 2 (Riyadh Masters play-in stage)

12pm CT: League of Legends (semi finals)

12pm CT: Call of Duty: Warzone (finals)

July 7, 2024

3am CT: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (group stage)

7:30am CT: Dota 2 (Riyadh Masters play-In stage)

1pm CT: League of Legends (grand finals)

