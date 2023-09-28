Are CS2 servers down? Here’s how to check Counter-Strike 2 server status

Find out if the issue is on Valve's end or yours.

If you’re having trouble connecting to CS2 servers, whether it be the game itself or a match, there’s a strong chance that the CS2 servers are down. To save your time, it’s best if you learn how to check CS2 server status.

From time to time, you’ll find out that the CS2 servers are down because of how stressed the servers are—after all, CS2 is one of the most played games on Steam—or because they’re down for maintenance.

If you can’t connect to CS2, here’s how you check the game’s server status.

How to check if the CS2 servers are down

Steam Status

One of the most reliable ways to check the official CS2 server status is the website Steamstat.us, an expansive third-party website for everything Steam. This website compiles server notices for several services, including CS2.

To find the CS2 server status, look at the right corner and you’ll find the server status across several regions and countries. You can also scroll your mouse down and check the status of the Counter-Strike API, sessions, player inventories, and matchmaking scheduler.

See if the servers are up and running in your respective region or country. Screenshot by Dot Esports This will also let you know if the CS2 functionalities are up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to interpret what the website Steam Status is telling you:

Idle or Low means the server is stable , and there’s relatively low activity . This is common for servers during times when the player count is low in that region.

, and there’s . This is common for servers during times when the player count is low in that region. Medium means the server is stable but slightly more populated .

. High means the server is closer to capacity , so you may run into more issues .

, so . N/A means that the database didn’t successfully ping the server. It does not mean that the server is down.

Down Detector

Another way to check the CS2 server status is through Down Detector, a website that aggregates reports of outages for a huge number of games, websites, and services, including CS2.

The page also shows a graphic that lists what problems are reported. Most of the problems reported on Down Detector are for server connection problems. There’s also a collection of country flags you can click on to check on CS2 problems in specific countries or regions.

Down Detector can be pretty useful too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Counter-Strike‘s official Twitter

In case the CS2 servers go offline for an extended period of time, it’s almost sure that Valve will let the players know through Twitter. The Twitter account is also useful for finding patch notes and other bits of information.

What to do if the servers are up but you can’t play CS2

If there are no clear CS2 server issues and you’re still having trouble connecting, then it may be a problem with your game.

Restart your game and check for an update, then check to make sure your internet connection is working properly. If problems persist after that, you may have to contact Valve.

