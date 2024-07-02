Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
G2's CS:GO captain celebrates after they won a match at IEM Cologne in 2023. HooXi is with his arms wide open staring at the cameras.
Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming
Category:
Counter-Strike

End of an era: HooXi benched as G2’s hunt for new IGL begins

The Gigachad bids his farewell.
Image of Mika Permana Wahjudi
Mika Permana Wahjudi
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:01 pm

HooXi has been benched from G2 Esports’ starting Counter-Strike 2 roster, marking a significant shift in the team’s lineup. This change follows the recent addition of Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, who had originally replaced nexa.

Recommended Videos

HooXi joined G2 in the summer of 2022, moving over from Copenhagen Flames. His tenure began with challenges almost immediately, with the team failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major in his debut. Through his time with G2, HooXi faced extensive criticism from fans and analysts alike, often centered on his individual stats.

G2 Esports lift the trophy at the BLAST Premier World Final in 2022
The Gigachad proves everyone wrong with a win at Blast Premier World Final. Photo via BLAST

This scrutiny intensified after several more losses, with many regularly CS2 fans calling for his removal. HooXi also made headlines after addressing a controversy involving his team’s refusal to take a picture with a fan holding a Ukrainian flag at IEM Katowice⁠—a decision the rest of the roster made to allegedly avoid political implications after a previous incident involving a Russian flag.

There were grand days too. HooXi led G2 to significant victories, including their first Big Event win since 2017 at the BLAST Premier World Final, followed by a successful run with 13 straight Big Event match wins and titles, notably at IEM Cologne.

However, the latter part of HooXi’s tenure saw inconsistent wins, with the really only notable G2 triumph coming at IEM Dallas where Stewie2K played in his place. Following a series of roster changes and performance issues, G2 staff benched HooXi. The backroom group has since started looking for a new in-game leader.

As G2 prepares for the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, speculation grows around who will take over as IGL. The org must decide whether to bring in a new IGL or give the reins to NiKo, who’s served as a temporary captain in the past. This key decision shapes as critical as G2 aims to stabilize its roster and regain dominance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mika Permana Wahjudi
Mika Permana Wahjudi
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Mika "makaele" Wahjudi, is a gaming enthusiast with a background in esports at South-East Asia, Notably at BOOM Esports.
linkedin