End of an era: HooXi benched as G2’s hunt for new IGL begins

HooXi has been benched from G2 Esports’ starting Counter-Strike 2 roster, marking a significant shift in the team’s lineup. This change follows the recent addition of Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, who had originally replaced nexa.

HooXi joined G2 in the summer of 2022, moving over from Copenhagen Flames. His tenure began with challenges almost immediately, with the team failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major in his debut. Through his time with G2, HooXi faced extensive criticism from fans and analysts alike, often centered on his individual stats.

The Gigachad proves everyone wrong with a win at Blast Premier World Final. Photo via BLAST

This scrutiny intensified after several more losses, with many regularly CS2 fans calling for his removal. HooXi also made headlines after addressing a controversy involving his team’s refusal to take a picture with a fan holding a Ukrainian flag at IEM Katowice⁠—a decision the rest of the roster made to allegedly avoid political implications after a previous incident involving a Russian flag.

Thanks for everything, m'Lord @HooXiCSGO, you'll forever be the real CS Gigachad 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/HlOI02BFwh — G2 CS (@G2CSGO) July 1, 2024

There were grand days too. HooXi led G2 to significant victories, including their first Big Event win since 2017 at the BLAST Premier World Final, followed by a successful run with 13 straight Big Event match wins and titles, notably at IEM Cologne.

However, the latter part of HooXi’s tenure saw inconsistent wins, with the really only notable G2 triumph coming at IEM Dallas where Stewie2K played in his place. Following a series of roster changes and performance issues, G2 staff benched HooXi. The backroom group has since started looking for a new in-game leader.

I will forever be grateful for the chance I got to prove myself, it has given and gotten me through the best and worst times of my life so far, both IRL and ingame ❤️… — Rasmus🐢Pallisgaard🐢Nielsen (@HooXiCSGO) July 1, 2024

As G2 prepares for the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, speculation grows around who will take over as IGL. The org must decide whether to bring in a new IGL or give the reins to NiKo, who’s served as a temporary captain in the past. This key decision shapes as critical as G2 aims to stabilize its roster and regain dominance.

