Copenhagen Flames adds roeJ, HooXi, and Zyphon

Copenhagen Flames has revamped its CS:GO team with the additions of Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen, Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, and Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss, the Danish organization announced today.

These roster changes come five days after Copenhagen Flames revealed that its in-game leader Asger "⁠AcilioN⁠" Larsen wanted to leave the project since they've been playing without an official fifth for a long period of time. This left the organization with only three players on its CS:GO roster, and today, Magnus “Nodios” Olsen decided to bench himself, opening space for the arrival of the three aforementioned signings.

“After we agreed with AcilioN to look into new options for both parties; I quickly knew that I wanted to get a hold of HooXi," Copenhagen Flames head of esports Daniel Vorborg said. The 25-year-old in-game leader joins the Danish organization alongside his former MAD Lions teammate roeJ, who's the most accomplish player of all three signings. He helped MAD Lions win Flashpoint season one over MIBR in April 2020.

Zyphon, on the other hand, is a 17-year-old who previously played for Astralis Talent, the academy team of the Danish powerhouse. He parted ways with his former team in early April after the two sides couldn't agree on their goals.

"After discussions back and forth between myself and HooXi, we arrived at bringing in a veteran player in roeJ to help guide and lead a lot of the young talent we’d have on the team," Vorborg said. "We also decided to bring in Zyphon, as he is one of the most gifted individual players either of us has seen in a long time."

Copenhagen Flames are taking part in the BLAST Rising competition, which has a $30,000 prize pool for upcoming teams. They'll play against Tricked on Wednesday, May 19 at 6am CT and it's unknown what players the organization will use since the competition already started and they played matches with AcilioN, Nodios, and even the veteran Andreas "MODDII" Fridh as a stand-in.

Copenhagen Flames' roster now includes Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi, Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard, roeJ, HooXi, Zyphon, and coach Daniel "djL" Narancic. AcilioN⁠ and Nodios are also on the team's transfer list.