IEM Rio CS:GO Major: Scores, standings, and results

The 2022 CS:GO season is about to conclude, and with that, it’s time for Valve to host the second CS:GO Major of the year. The $1.25 million IEM Rio Major will be played from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring a total of 24 teams hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

This will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event held in Brazil. The competition will kick off with 16 Challengers and Contenders fighting for one of the eight spots available in the Legends Stage, in which the eight teams with Legends status will be waiting.

The top eight teams in the Legends Stage will advance to the playoffs called the Champions Stage. While the Challengers and Legends Stages will use a Swiss system format, where only advancement and elimination games are best-of-three series and the rest are best-of-ones, the Champions Stage will place the top eight squads in a single-elimination bracket with only best-of-three matches.

This article will keep you updated with everything that happens at the IEM Rio Major. Here you’ll be able to follow all the scores, standings, and results of the Challengers Stage, Legends Stage, and Champions Stage of the first Brazilian CS:GO Major.

IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage standings

Position Team Wins Losses – OG 0 0 – Vitality 0 0 – Evil Geniuses 0 0 – Cloud9 0 0 – BIG 0 0 – Bad News Eagles 0 0 – MOUZ 0 0 – 9z 0 0 – GamerLegion 0 0 – Outsiders 0 0 – 00 Nation 0 0 – FURIA 0 0 – Fnatic 0 0 – IHC 0 0 – Imperial 0 0 – Grayhound 0 0

IEM Rio Major Challengers stage schedule, results

All times are listed in Central Time and are subject to delays.

Monday, Oct. 31 (Start of Challengers Stage)

Round one

9am: Outsiders vs. MOUZ

9am: 9z vs. GamerLegion

10:15am: Bad News Eagles vs. 00 Nation

10:15am: OG vs. Grayhound

11:30am: BIG vs. FURIA

11:30am: EG vs. IHC

12:45pm: Vitality vs. Imperial

12:45pm: C9 vs. Fnatic

Round two (1-0 pool)

3:15pm: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm: TBD vs. TBD

5:45pm: TBD vs. TBD

7pm: TBD vs. TBD

Round two (0-1 pool)